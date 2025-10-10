IND vs WI 2nd Test Live Streaming: Where to Watch India vs West Indies on TV and Online?

Life on Wheels: Navigating the Mental Health Journey and Challenges After Becoming Wheelchair-Dependent By MyKhel Staff Updated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 12:26 [IST]

Becoming reliant on a wheelchair is far more than a change in physical mobility; it is a profound transformation that impacts mental, emotional, and social well-being. For many, losing the ability to walk triggers a cascade of emotions - grief, anger, frustration - as individuals grapple with the loss of independence, familiar routines, and sometimes even friendships.

Everyday activities, like shopping or navigating stairs, can feel like monumental challenges, and simple barriers in the environment can evoke feelings of isolation and loneliness. For some, this may lead to anxiety, depression, or a sense of helplessness.

The Mental Health Impact

Beyond physical limitations, wheelchair-dependent individuals often face societal stigma and internalized fears. Concerns about being defined by disability rather than character can deeply affect self-esteem and resilience. Many people withdraw socially, fearing judgment or discrimination, which further compounds emotional distress.

Creating social connections - whether through supportive family, peer groups, or friends - is vital to counter feelings of isolation. Engaging in adaptive sports, creative pursuits, or hobbies can also restore purpose and foster a sense of achievement.

At the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre (ISIC), experts like Mr. Rajesh Kumar and Ms. Prerna guide individuals through this transformative journey.

Mr. Rajesh Kumar, wheelchair-bound for 14 years following a spinal injury, shares his experience:

"When a person begins using a wheelchair - especially after an accident - it can feel like their whole world has changed. You might grieve for your old life and worry constantly about your future. Many people isolate themselves and fall into depression, feeling helpless and dependent on others."

He emphasizes the importance of acceptance and family support:

"First, you need to accept that you are a wheelchair user, and remember, you can do everything that others can do. Family support is critical - they should treat you as they did before the accident. Stay busy, focus on your work and future, and build courage within yourself."

The Role of Technology

Assistive technology, especially at ISIC, plays a transformative role in empowering wheelchair users. Through tools that enhance mobility and independence, individuals can navigate their environment with greater ease, perform daily tasks, and regain confidence. Rajesh adds:

"Technology allows people to live independently, accomplish their work, and participate fully in life. With the right tools, a wheelchair is not a limitation but a means to continue thriving."

Holistic Care: Mind and Body

Professional guidance from psychologists, therapists, and rehabilitative experts at ISIC is often essential in managing the emotional challenges of being wheelchair dependent.

They provide coping strategies, emotional support, and avenues to rediscover purpose. Ms. Prerna, from the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, shares:

"While the body may have its limits, the mind and spirit are limitless. True healing lies in recognizing that strength does not reside in our legs but in the boundless power of the human heart. See the person, not the paralysis."

Advice for Others

Rajesh urges newly wheelchair-dependent individuals to remain courageous and proactive:

"Things may become a little difficult, but life doesn't end here. You can do everything that a non-wheelchair user can do. Don't focus on what others say - focus on what you can achieve. Life on wheels can still be fulfilling, independent, and meaningful."

Building a Compassionate and Inclusive Society

Creating a truly supportive environment for wheelchair users requires holistic care - addressing mind, body, and spirit - and a compassionate society. Accessible infrastructure, social inclusion, and awareness about disability can help reduce stigma, build resilience, and empower individuals to live meaningful lives.

On this World Mental Health Day, October 10, the message is clear: with acceptance, family support, technology, and holistic rehabilitation from institutions like Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, wheelchair-dependent individuals can thrive - emotionally, mentally, and physically.