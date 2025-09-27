When Ashu is playing, every match is easy: Dabang Delhi defender Fazel Atrachali heaps praise on team skipper

How much money will PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi pay for Haris Rauf's fine from his Own Pocket?

ONE Friday Fights 126 Results: Ennahachi vs. Anane Results In No Contest, Liu Scores Victory Over Shadow

MS Dhoni announces new investment, says 'I'm excited' to make Biryani Global By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 14:06 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Former India captain MS Dhoni has announced his newest investment, as the legendary cricketer has stepped into a culinary venture.

House of Biryan (HOB), a fast-growing food brand, has taken a significant step forward with the entry of MS Dhoni, who shares their vision of redefining how India's favorite dish is enjoyed.

The brand, known for its unique "Meri Wali Biryani" concept, allows customers to customize flavours and spice levels, making each meal a personal experience.

Speaking about the decision to join HOB, MS Dhoni said, "Happy to join House of Biryan as an investor in a brand that's redefining how we enjoy biryani. With their 'Meri Wali Biryani' concept, they allow you to customise flavours and spices, making every meal personal."

The former India captain also highlighted the company's future plans that blend tradition with innovation. "What excites me most is their vision of blending authentic taste with modern technology to take India's favourite dish global. I'm excited to be part of this journey," he added.

With its focus on balancing authenticity and modernity, HOB is positioning itself as more than just a restaurant chain. By innovating with technology and preserving the essence of India's iconic biryani, the brand is aiming to capture international markets, making "Meri Wali Biryani" a global food movement.

MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during a challenging IPL 2025 season marked by batting struggles and injuries, notably to captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. Dhoni confirmed Gaikwad's return as captain for IPL 2026, expressing optimism about strengthening the team's batting lineup and plugging critical gaps through the upcoming mini-auction. While Dhoni's own playing future for IPL 2026 remains uncertain, he affirmed a lifelong bond with CSK, stating he'll remain connected with the franchise for years to come.

The former India captain is regarded one of the greatest leaders of all time, who won three ICC titles with the Men in Blue. In his career, Dhoni won the T20 World Cup in 2007, ODI World Cup in 2011, and then Champions Trophy in 2013.