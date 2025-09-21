IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Was Fakhar Zaman Out or Not Out? Pakistan batter leaves after Given Caught Behind

SBI Life And BCCI Collaborate To Raise Breast Cancer Awareness Through Thanks A Dot Initiative SBI Life Insurance and BCCI unite to enhance breast cancer awareness through the Thanks A Dot initiative, featuring the Indian Women's Cricket Team in pink jerseys during an ODI match against Australia. The campaign encourages early detection and self-examination. By Mykhel Team Updated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 21:16 [IST]

-MyKhel Team

SBI Life Insurance and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) joined forces to elevate breast cancer awareness globally through the Thanks A Dot initiative. The Indian Women's Cricket Team wore unique pink jerseys featuring the Thanks-A-Dot logo during their One Day International (ODI) match against Australia, highlighting the importance of breast self-examination and early detection in combating breast cancer.

In a special pre-match ceremony, Mr. M. Anand, President & Chief Distribution Officer of SBI Life, along with Mr. Ravindra Sharma, Chief of Brand, Corporate Communications & CSR at SBI Life, and actress Mahima Chaudhry, a breast cancer survivor, presented the specially designed pink jerseys to team captain Harmanpreet Kaur and players Pratika Rawal and Sneh Rana.

The initiative aims to spark discussions on breast self-examination's significance as a crucial step in fighting breast cancer. By leveraging cricket's vast reach, SBI Life and BCCI hope to inspire millions of women across India and beyond to prioritise their breast health. The collaboration underscores how sport can unite people for a vital cause.

Mr. M. Anand expressed that "At SBI Life, we believe in protecting not just lives but also dreams and aspirations. Thanks-A-Dot is our heartfelt effort to raise awareness on breast cancer and empower women with the knowledge that can save lives." He emphasised the honour of having BCCI's support and the Indian Women's Cricket Team donning the pink jerseys to amplify awareness on such a prestigious global platform.

SBI Life's Thanks A Dot initiative began in 2019 with a mission to educate Indian women about breast self-examination and early detection while promoting financial preparedness. In October 2023, they launched Project Hug of Life, which features 3D lumps on hot water bags used by women during menstrual pain. This tool serves as a reminder for regular self-examinations.

Mahima Chaudhry shared her connection with the initiative: "Being associated with SBI Life’s Thanks A Dot initiative means a lot to me, as it spreads awareness about breast cancer in an educational way. Having gone through the fight myself, I know that early detection is key." Her involvement highlights personal experiences' power in driving awareness.

Engaging Fans for Greater Impact

To enhance visibility during the match, SBI Life integrated Thanks-A-Dot across various touchpoints with BCCI's support. The dot ball counter was transformed into the TAD – Hug of Life Bag. For every 50 dot balls bowled during the ODI match between India and Australia, 200 underprivileged women will receive guidance on breast self-examination through kits distributed by PRADHAN NGO.

The pitch mat prominently displayed the TAD logo at its centre, reinforcing awareness throughout the game. These efforts aim to foster proactive habits among women regarding their breast health by blending cricket passion with life-saving messages about self-breast examination and early detection.

A Commitment to Health Conversations

SBI Life plans ongoing initiatives throughout the year to keep conversations alive around women's health issues like breast cancer prevention through early detection practices such as regular self-checks at home or elsewhere when possible without hesitation or fear holding them back from taking action now before it becomes too late later down life's road ahead together united stronger than ever before!

The Thanks-A-Dot initiative encourages individuals not only themselves but also loved ones around them towards making informed choices that protect everyone involved while staying true brand philosophy "Apne Liye Apno Ke Liye" reaffirming commitment fostering culture protection well-being empowering families face future confidence strength hope always moving forward together hand-in-hand side-by-side forevermore!