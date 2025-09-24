Global Chess League Season 3 Draft: All You Need to Know Ahead of September 26 in Mumbai

2026 Asian Games Selection Criteria: Ministry Restricts Support Staff to Focus on Medal Potential The Sports Ministry has introduced strict selection criteria for the 2026 Asian Games, prioritising athletes with medal potential and banning additional support staff. Only top-ranked athletes will be nominated, aiming for excellence in competition. By Mykhel Team Updated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 16:46 [IST]

The Sports Ministry has announced strict selection criteria for the 2026 Asian Games, focusing on athletes with genuine medal prospects. Only those ranked among the top six in individual sports and top eight in team sports at the continental level will be considered. This policy aims to ensure that only athletes with a realistic chance of winning medals are selected.

For the upcoming Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4, 2026, the ministry has emphasised that participation should not be merely for experience but should aim for excellence. If it is found that participation is not aimed at winning medals, such nominations will be rejected after proper justification.

Selection Criteria and Eligibility

The selection criteria extend beyond the Asian Games to include events like the Commonwealth Games, Para Asian Games, and Youth Olympics. Performances over the past year will be crucial for selection. However, this policy does not apply to the Olympics and other international competitions where participation is based on qualification standards set by international federations.

National Sports Federations can nominate athletes if they have matched or exceeded the sixth-place performance from the last Asian Games within the past year. For events not held at the previous Asian Games, a top-six finish at the Senior Asian Championships within the last year is required.

Team Sports and Rankings

In team sports, eligibility will depend on global rankings among Asian nations. For Asian Championships with fewer than six teams, Indian teams must rank in the top two to qualify. In competitions with six to 12 teams, a top-four finish is necessary.

If an Asian Championship occurs biennially and hasn't been held in the last year but was conducted within the previous two years, that edition will be considered for eligibility. Championships held beyond two years from the Asian Games date will not count.

Guidelines and Exceptions

The ministry's guidelines aim to establish a transparent framework. There is a relaxation clause allowing expert opinion or SAI recommendations to override criteria if deemed necessary. This ensures flexibility while maintaining fairness.

The new criteria may challenge teams like India's football team, currently ranked 24th in Asia according to FIFA rankings. The ministry has warned against using low-standard competitions or irregularly held championships to bypass rules.

India achieved its best-ever performance at the Hangzhou Games in 2023, securing 106 medals, including 28 golds. The new guidelines seek to build on this success by focusing on athletes with real potential for future events.

With inputs from PTI