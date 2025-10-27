Pat Cummins Ruled Out of First Ashes Test, Steve Smith to Lead Australia in Perth

Who can Open the Batting as Pratika Rawal replacement? Mithali Raj names This India player ahead of Semifinal

BAN vs WI 1st T20I Live Streaming: Where to Watch Bangladesh vs West Indies in India, Pakistan and Other Countries?

Sports Bulletin For October 27: From Shreyas Iyer In ICU To Rohini Kalam Death By MyKhel Staff Published: Monday, October 27, 2025, 18:01 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Sports Bulletin For October 27: A busy week in sports saw major developments across cricket, badminton, and weightlifting, along with some emotional turns both on and off the field. Here are the top stories making headlines.

1) Shreyas Iyer in ICU After Rib Cage Injury Against Australia

India vice-captain Shreyas Iyer is currently in the ICU of a Sydney hospital after sustaining a spleen injury and internal bleeding during the third ODI against Australia on Saturday. The 30-year-old suffered the setback following a painful fall while taking a brilliant catch.

2) Jujitsu Star Rohini Kalam Found Dead at Her Dewas Home; Police Suspect Suicide

In a tragic incident, international jujitsu player and coach Rohini Kalam, who represented India at the Asian Games, was found dead at her home in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday. Police suspect suicide as the cause of death.

3) Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma To Play In BBL Soon? Cricket Australia CEO Ignites Hope

Following India's dominant win, speculation is growing over the possibility of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli joining the Big Bash League (BBL) after their international and IPL careers. The buzz intensified after Sydney Thunder signed Ravichandran Ashwin, with Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg saying, "In the short to medium term, it is realistic. We are to keep the dialogue open."

4) Member Of Indian Selection Committee Holds Lengthy Chat With Mohammed Shami After Verbal Duel With Ajit Agarkar

New BCCI selector RP Singh reportedly met Mohammed Shami during the Ranji Trophy match between Bengal and Gujarat at Eden Gardens, days after the pacer expressed frustration over the lack of communication from selectors. Shami had questioned why he was deemed fit for red-ball cricket but overlooked for ODIs, responding to Ajit Agarkar's remark that he hadn't played enough recently.

5) Prithvi Shaw Scores 3rd Fastest Double Century In Ranji Trophy

New BCCI selector RP Singh reportedly met Mohammed Shami during the Ranji Trophy match between Bengal and Gujarat at Eden Gardens, days after the pacer expressed frustration over the lack of communication from selectors. Shami had questioned why he was deemed fit for red-ball cricket but overlooked for ODIs, responding to Ajit Agarkar's remark that he hadn't played enough recently.

6) Pat Cummins Ruled Out of First Ashes Test, Steve Smith to Lead Australia in Perth

Australia suffered a major setback ahead of the 2025-26 Ashes, with captain Pat Cummins ruled out of the first Test in Perth due to a back injury. Still recovering from lumbar bone stress, Cummins will miss the series opener starting November 21, with Steve Smith set to lead the team in his absence.

7) PV Sindhu Ends Her 2025 Season Early, Withdraws From All Remaining Events

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu has decided to end her 2025 season early to focus on recovering from a foot injury. The 30-year-old announced on October 27 that the move came after consulting medical experts. Sindhu's year has been below par, with only a few quarterfinal finishes at the India Open, World Championships, and China Masters standing out in an otherwise inconsistent season.

8) 16-Year-Old Indian Weightlifter Priteesmita Bhoi Create History At Youth Asian Games

Indian weightlifter Priteesmita Bhoi created history by breaking the world youth record in clean & jerk to win gold in the girls' 44kg category at the Youth Asian Games on Sunday. The 16-year-old lifted 92kg in clean & jerk and 66kg in snatch for a total of 158kg, edging out China's Wu Jihong (156kg) and Vietnam's Dao Thi Yen (141kg).