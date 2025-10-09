Sports Bulletin for October 9: Rohit Sharma omits Gautam Gambhir's Name, Cristiano Ronaldo becomes First Billionaire Footballer By MyKhel Staff Published: Thursday, October 9, 2025, 17:56 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

In the world of sports, check out the unmissable stories which have developed in the last 24 hours. From Rohit Sharma's Gautam Gambhir omission to East Bengal, Mohun Bagan winning big in the IFA Shield, look at the Bulletin of October 9.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in consideration for WC 2027: Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill, India's new ODI captain, has confirmed that senior players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli remain integral to the team's preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup. Gill highlighted their unique skillsets, experience, and contributions, stating that few players match their caliber in world cricket. This comes as India focuses on ODIs for the upcoming cycle while rebuilding in T20s. Rohit and Virat are expected to prioritize the 50-over format, ensuring their availability for key tournaments leading up to 2027.

Rohit Sharma omits Gautam Gambhir's Name

In his first public appearance after losing the ODI captaincy, Rohit Sharma credited former coach Rahul Dravid for India's Champions Trophy victory but notably omitted current head coach Gautam Gambhir's name. Speaking at the CEAT Cricket Rating awards, Rohit emphasized years of consistent effort and processes under Dravid. This omission has sparked speculation about potential tensions, though no official comments have addressed it. Rohit also broke silence on his ODI future, indicating continued involvement.

Mitchell Starc set for BBL Return after 11 Years

Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc is set to return to the Big Bash League after an 11-year absence, signing with the Sydney Sixers for the 2025-26 season. This move follows his retirement from T20I cricket, potentially allowing more availability, though Test commitments in January 2027 against India may limit his participation. Starc, who prioritized international duties during his peak, last played BBL in 2014-15. He also confirmed a return to the IPL after nine years.

Mohun Bagan, East Bengal start with wins in IFA Shield

In the 125th edition of the IFA Shield, both Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC began their campaigns with victories. East Bengal secured a dominant 4-0 win over Sreenidi Deccan, with goals from Saul Crespo, Hamid Ahadad, Jeakson Singh, and another contributor. Mohun Bagan defeated Gokulam Kerala 5-1 in their opener amid fan protests at Kishore Bharati Stadium.

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first Billionaire Footballer

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first active footballer to reach billionaire status, with a net worth of $1.4 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. His wealth stems from over $550 million in career salaries, a long-term Nike endorsement worth nearly $18 million annually, and savvy investments. The renewal of his contract with Saudi club Al-Nassr, along with endorsements and business ventures, propelled him past the billion-dollar mark, surpassing other athletes like LeBron James in football.

Ruben Amorim gets huge lifeline at Man United

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has given manager Ruben Amorim a three-year lifeline to prove his coaching abilities at the club. Amid ongoing challenges, Ratcliffe expressed confidence in Amorim's potential, pledging patience despite recent poor results. This commitment contrasts with speculation about Amorim's future, including suggestions from Roy Keane for replacements like Diego Simeone. Amorim has also reintegrated players like Tyrell Malacia into the squad as he seeks to turn around United's fortunes.

Argentina match moved away from Chicago

Argentina's friendly match against Puerto Rico, featuring Lionel Messi, has been relocated from Chicago's Soldier Field to Fort Lauderdale's Chase Stadium due to social protests and immigration unrest in the city. Originally scheduled for October 13, the game is now set for October 15. Organizers cited the crackdown and deployment of the National Guard as reasons for the move to ensure safety. This adjustment avoids potential disruptions amid heightened tensions in Chicago.