Sports Bulletin for September 13: Cristiano Ronaldo win Award, India Trio aim Century T20I wickets

In the world of sports, England cricketer Phil Salt caused havoc as they posted 304 runs against South Africa. Elsewhere, Cristiano Ronaldo won the GOAT award in Portugal.

Check out the unmissable stories here on MyKhel, the Bulletin for September 13.

England post 300 as Phil Salt scores Century

England posted a commanding 304/2 against South Africa in the second T20I at Old Trafford, with opener Phil Salt starring with a record-breaking unbeaten 141 off 60 balls. Salt's century came in just 39 deliveries, making it the fastest by an English player and elevating him to the highest T20I score for England. Jos Buttler supported with a quickfire 83, helping England to their highest T20 total and a massive 146-run victory, leveling the series 1-1. Salt's blazing innings included 15 fours and 8 sixes, marking a historic night for England cricket.

Cristiano Ronaldo wins GOAT award

Cristiano Ronaldo was honored with the prestigious GOAT award by the Portuguese League, recognizing him as the Best Player of All Time. At 40, Ronaldo continues to excel, with a career spanning over two decades, marked by numerous records including five Ballon d'Or wins and over 900 goals. In a video message, Ronaldo expressed pride and gratitude for the recognition from his home country, thanking teammates, coaches, and supporters for their role in his success.

Gukesh Divya play out 6-hour Draw

Gukesh Dommaraju and Divya Deshmukh played a hard-fought draw at the FIDE Grand Swiss 2025 in Samarkand after a marathon 103-move battle lasting six hours. Despite Gukesh holding a material advantage with an extra knight in the rook-and-knight versus rook endgame, Divya's flawless defense ensured the match ended evenly. The draw ended Gukesh's three-game losing streak and highlighted Divya's resilience as the Women's World Cup winner.

Satwik-Chirag reach Hong Kong Open Final

Satwik-Chirag stormed into the finals of the Li-Ning Hong Kong Open 2025, registering their first finals appearance of the year. The Smash Bros outplayed Chinese Taipei's Chen Cheng Kuan and Lin Bing-Wei 21-17, 21-15 in just 38 minutes. India's two-time world championship medalists duo will now face sixth seeds Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang of China in the finale.

Jalaj Saxena joins Maharashtra

Jalaj Saxena announced his departure from Kerala after nine seasons, and the veteran all-rounder has now joined Maharashtra for the upcoming domestic season. Saxena represented Kerala distinctively across formats and was a key figure in their Ranji final run last season. He also played in the KCL 2025, representing Alleppey Ripples.

India expected to go Unchanged against Pakistan

India may not make any changes to their winning combination in Sunday's Asia Cup 2025 match against Pakistan. After thrashing UAE in the last match, Suryakumar Yadav and Gautam Gambhir are likely to preserve the same players as they take on the arch rivals. A win against Pakistan would ensure India's progress to the Super Four.

India trio eye Century T20I wickets in Asia Cup 2025

Arshdeep Singh (99 wickets), Hardik Pandya (94 wickets), and Jasprit Bumrah (90 wickets) are all close to reaching 100 T20I wickets. They have been crucial to India's bowling attack and are likely to complete this milestone during the Asia Cup 2025. Their continued performances in this high-profile tournament will add to their impressive wicket tallies and strengthen India's chances in the competition.

Anthony Martial joins Mexican club Monterrey

Former Manchester United player Anthony Martial has officially joined Liga MX club CF Monterrey, signing a two-year contract through 2027 with an option for an additional year. The former Manchester United forward completed his transfer from AEK Athens, where he scored nine goals last season. Martial is set to be the highest market value player at Monterrey and will join former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos at the club.