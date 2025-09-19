From Accessibility to Accommodation: How New Delhi is Preparing for 2,200 Athletes at Its First World Para Athletics Championships

Sports Bulletin for September 19: Asia Cup Super Four Confirmed, Marcush Rashford stars for Barcelona By MyKhel Staff Published: Friday, September 19, 2025, 17:18 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The Asia Cup 2025 is set to enter the business end of the competition as the Super Four teams are confirmed. On the other hand, Marcus Rashford starred for Barcelona as the Spanish team started their Champions League campaign with a win over Newcastle United.

Check out the top stories here on MyKhel across the world of sports.

1. Anil Kumble bigs up Kuldeep Yadav for Tests

Legendary spinner Anil Kumble praised Kuldeep Yadav on 'The Great Indian Cricket Show,' highlighting his unique "X-factor" in Test cricket due to his difficult-to-pick bowling. Kumble stressed Kuldeep's effectiveness across formats and advocated for him as India's primary spinner. Kuldeep is shining in Asia Cup 2025, leading India's wickets with seven in two matches.

2. Asia Cup 2025 Super Four confirmed

The Asia Cup 2025 Super Four stage features India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. Starting September 20, the teams will compete in a round-robin format across Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Key matches include India vs Pakistan on September 21 and the final on September 28 in Dubai. The top two teams after this stage will advance to the final.

3. Dunith Wellalage father passes away amid Asia Cup match

Sri Lankan cricketer Dunith Wellalage's father, Suranga Wellalage, passed away from a heart attack on September 18, 2025, during the Asia Cup match against Afghanistan. Dunith was informed of the tragedy only after the game and immediately flew home to Colombo. Suranga, aged 54, was a former cricketer and captain at Prince of Wales College.

4. Neeraj Chopra reveals long-term back issue after Worlds disappointment

Neeraj Chopra revealed he competed at the 2025 World Athletics Championships with a long-term back injury sustained during training in the Czech Republic. The Olympic champion, defending his title, finished eighth with a best throw of 84.03m. Chopra admitted the injury, which caused a disc problem, disrupted his preparation and affected his performance, forcing rehab and limited training before the event.

5. ICC sends strong notice to PCB for misconduct and violation

The ICC has issued a formal notice to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) during Asia Cup 2025 for multiple violations. These included unauthorized filming inside the Players and Match Officials Area, delaying a match against UAE in protest over the refusal to suspend match referee Andy Pycroft, and misleading public statements about Pycroft's conduct. The ICC has criticized Pakistan for breaching tournament protocols and warned of strict disciplinary action, including potential fines and sanctions.

6. Marcus Rashford stars for Barcelona in Champions League win

Marcus Rashford starred for Barcelona in their Champions League opener against Newcastle on September 18, 2025, scoring a brilliant brace. His first goal was a powerful header from a cross by Jules Kounde in the 58th minute. Nine minutes later, Rashford rifled a stunning long-range shot into the top corner, sealing a 2-1 win. On loan from Manchester United, Rashford's performance marked his first goals for Barcelona and showcased his resurgence under coach Hansi Flick.

7. Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel star as India A draw against Australia A

Devdutt Padikkal scored 150 while Dhruv Jurel scored 140 as India A managed a draw in the first unofficial Test against Australia A. The duo showcased excellent batting prowess as India amassed 531 runs, in reply to Australia's 532. Australia A captain Sam Konstas (109) and Josh Philippe (123) also scored centuries earlier. The second Test will be played in Lucknow from September 23. Earlie

8. Jose Mourinho joins Benfica as Head coach

Jose Mourinho returned as Benfica's head coach in September 2025, signing a provisional two-year deal with a break clause after the 2025-26 season. This marks his second stint at Benfica, where he began his managerial career in 2000. Mourinho, 62, replaced Bruno Lage following poor recent results, including a Champions League loss. He comes back after a brief spell at Fenerbahce and aims to lead Benfica back to success, including a challenging Champions League campaign

9. ILT20 auction date revealed

The DP World ILT20 2025 Player Auction will be held in Dubai on 1 October 2025. Franchises can spend between USD 1.5M and USD 2M to build their squads, with a minimum purse of USD 800,000 available on the day. The premier cricket franchise tournament in UAE enters its fourth season.