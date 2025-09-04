PKL 2025: Discharged At 4, On The Mat At 7- Jaideep Dahiya's Grit Inspires Haryana Steelers To Beat U Mumba

Sports Bulletin for September 4: From Amit Mishra's Retirement To Hike In IPL Ticket Prices From 2026 By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Thursday, September 4, 2025

Sports Bulletin for September 4: September 4 brought a mix of major cricket, football, and kabaddi updates, alongside announcements from global sporting bodies. From retirements and legal summons to record-breaking transfers and tournament preparations, here are the top stories making headlines today.

1) India Leg-spinner Amit Mishra Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket

India's seasoned leg-spinner Amit Mishra has officially called time on his cricketing journey, announcing his retirement from all formats on Thursday. The 42-year-old, who made his international debut in 2003, last featured for the national side in 2017 but remained active in franchise cricket, playing in the IPL right up to the 2024 season.

Confirming his decision, Mishra shared an emotional note on X (formerly Twitter), reflecting on a career that stretched over two decades. "Today, after 25 years, I announce my retirement from cricket - a game that has been my first love, my teacher, and my greatest source of joy. This journey has been filled with countless emotions - moments of pride, hardship, learning, and love. I am deeply grateful to the BCCI, Haryana Cricket Association, my coaches, support staff, colleagues, and most importantly, the fans, whose faith and support gave me strength at every step," Mishra wrote.

2) IPL Tickets To Be More Expensive From 2026 Season

Indian Premier League tickets are set to get costlier after the GST rate was raised from 28% to 40%, according to ESPNcricinfo. With this change, a ₹1000 base ticket will now cost ₹1400, compared to ₹1280 earlier, placing the IPL in the highest tax bracket alongside casinos and race clubs.

Meanwhile, international cricket will be cheaper for fans, as the GST on tickets has been reduced from 28% to 18%.

3) ED Summons Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan In Illegal Betting App Case

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has been called in by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with a money laundering investigation tied to an online betting application.

Officials stated that the case involves 1xBet, a betting platform that Dhawan is suspected to have promoted through his social media channels.

4) Yuki Bhambri Qualifies For US Open Men's Doubles Semifinal

India's Yuki Bhambri, alongside New Zealand's Michael Venus, reached his maiden Grand Slam men's doubles semifinal at the US Open 2025 after defeating 11th seeds Nikola Mektic and Rajeev Ram 6-3, 7-6, 6-3. Bhambri, ranked World No. 32, is currently India's top doubles player.

5) Pakistan Cricketer Haider Ali Cleared Of Alleged Rape In UK For Lack Of Evidence

Pakistan cricketer Haider Ali has been cleared of rape allegations by Greater Manchester Police and the Crown Prosecution Service due to lack of evidence. He was arrested on August 4 after a complaint by a British-Pakistani woman, but the case has since been closed.

6) Indian Cricket Team Jerseys At Record-Low Prices! Adidas Announces Massive 80% Discount On Jerseys

Indian cricket supporters have received a pleasant surprise ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, as Adidas has announced steep discounts of up to 80% on the official team jerseys. The move has brought the price of the kit to its most affordable level to date.

7) Liverpool Spend Whopping 4700 crore in Summer Transfer Window

Liverpool have shaken up the football world with a record-breaking transfer window under new manager Arne Slot. The club splashed out an extraordinary £449 million (₹4,579.4 crore), setting a new Premier League benchmark for the highest-ever spending by a team in a single window.

8) From $60 To $7000! FIFA Unveils Ticket Sales Plan For 2026 World Cup

FIFA confirmed on Wednesday that ticket sales for the 2026 World Cup will open this month, with prices starting at $60 for group-stage matches and reaching up to $6,710 for the final. The governing body said the ticketing process will roll out in multiple phases, with costs varying based on demand, for what is set to be the biggest World Cup ever staged.

9) PKL 12: Jaideep Dahiya Returns From Hospital To Lead Haryana Steelers

Haryana Steelers skipper Jaideep Dahiya showcased sheer grit and determination in a nail-biting clash against U Mumba that was decided by a tie-breaker.

Only a few hours after being released from the hospital, where he had been admitted due to a high fever, Jaideep took the mat and delivered a decisive late tackle, giving his side a fighting chance when it mattered most.

10) Asia Cup 2025: UAE Announce Muhammad Waseem-Led 17-Member Squad

According to the UAE Cricket website, opening batter Muhammad Waseem has been named captain of the 17-member UAE squad for the Asia Cup 2025, which begins in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, September 9.

The team, under the guidance of head coach and former India opener Lalchand Rajput, has been placed in Group A alongside India, Oman, and Pakistan. UAE will open their campaign against India on September 10 at the Dubai International Stadium, face Oman on September 15 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, and conclude the group stage against Pakistan on September 17 in Dubai.