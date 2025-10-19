IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Top Order Humesha Collapse Karti Hai! Fans Vent Out On X After Rohit-Kohli-Gill Stutter Early

Sports Bulletin For October 19: Rohit-Virat-Gill Falter In IND vs AUS 1st ODI To PAK Blasts Jay Shah-ICC For Biased Afghan Remarks By MyKhel Staff Published: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 17:16 [IST]

Sports Bulletin For October 19: Today, October 19, 2025, the sports world is buzzing with exciting action, record-breaking feats, and major developments across cricket, football, badminton, and Formula 1.

1) Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli-Shubman Gill Fail, Australia Win 1st ODI

Rohit Sharma (8), Virat Kohli (0), Shubman Gill (10) failed to impress in the 1st ODI against Australia as India succumb to a 7-wicket loss in a rain-curtailed match. Chasing 131 (DLS) in 26 overs, the hosts chased down the target in 21.1 overs.

2) Furious Pakistan Blasts Jay Shah And ICC For 'Biased' Afghan Strike Remarks

Pakistan's Federal Information Minister, Ata Tarar, on Sunday (October 19) slammed the ICC and its chairman, Jay Shah, for commenting on the deaths of three Afghan cricketers in an alleged Pakistani airstrike. Tarar called the remarks "strange" and "based on unverified claims," questioning the ICC's neutrality and credibility.

The controversy erupted after the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) pulled out of a T20 tri-series with Pakistan and Sri Lanka, citing the deaths of three players and five civilians in Urgun District. The alleged airstrike followed renewed border tensions, with Kabul accusing Islamabad of breaching a 48-hour ceasefire agreement.

3) PAK Coach Can Demand Mohsin Naqvi To Sack Mohammad Rizwan As ODI Captain: Report

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has called a joint meeting of the national selection committee and advisory board on Monday in Lahore.

The decision follows a request from Pakistan's white-ball head coach, Mike Hesson, who reportedly sought discussions on the ODI team and captaincy. According to PTI, Hesson may propose a leadership change, though it remains uncertain if the PCB will approve it. Speculation is rife that Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, or current T20 skipper Salman Ali Agha - who led Pakistan in the 2025 Asia Cup final - could replace Mohammad Rizwan as captain.

4) Lionel Messi Scripts More History! Finishes Regular MLS Season With Highest Goals

Lionel Messi delivered another masterclass on Sunday, scoring a stunning hat-trick to lead Inter Miami to a 5-2 victory over Nashville. The Argentine's 60th career hat-trick capped a record-breaking MLS season, as he finished with 29 goals and 16 assists in 27 matches - the best-ever single-season numbers in league history.

5) R Ashwin Called Out For Slamming Srikkanth

Former India cricketer Kris Srikkanth has dismissed Ravichandran Ashwin's criticism over his remarks about pacer Harshit Rana's frequent selection in India's squads. Addressing the issue on his YouTube channel, Srikkanth's son Anirudh said Ashwin's reaction was "unfair" and "hypocritical."

Srikkanth had earlier claimed that Rana remains in the team mainly because of his close ties with head coach Gautam Gambhir. In response, both Gambhir and Ashwin condemned the comment, calling such personal criticism "shameful."

Reacting to Ashwin, Anirudh said, "Ashwin, why bro? What did we do to you? It felt a bit unfair. A few years ago, when you mocked RCB's bowling attack, we laughed along - didn't they have families too?" He added that while everyone is entitled to their opinion, his channel will continue to share "strong and biased" views unapologetically.

6) Supreme Court Clears Kalyan Chaubey-Led AIFF EC To Continue Till End Of Term

The Supreme Court has allowed the current All India Football Federation (AIFF) executive committee, led by president Kalyan Chaubey, to remain in office until its term ends in September 2025.

In its October 15 order, a bench of Justices P.S. Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi resolved two key disputes in the AIFF's draft constitution, bringing clarity to the federation's governance structure after weeks of uncertainty.

7) Tanvi Sharma Ends Historic Run At World Junior Championship

India's 16-year-old badminton sensation Tanvi Sharma narrowly missed creating history, finishing runner-up at the BWF World Junior Championships in Guwahati on Sunday. She lost 7-15, 12-15 to Thailand's second seed Anyapat Phichitpreechasak, claiming India's first medal at the event in 17 years since Saina Nehwal's 2008 gold.

Tanvi became only the third Indian woman after Nehwal and Aparna Popat to reach the tournament final, having earlier defeated China's Liu Si Ya 15-11, 15-9 in the semifinals.

8) Lewis Hamilton's Life-Saving Halo Moment Stuns Fans At US Grand Prix Sprint

British F1 star Lewis Hamilton was protected by his Ferrari's halo on Saturday, October 18, when a flying piece of carbon fibre struck him during the United States Grand Prix sprint race, highlighting the life-saving importance of the device.