Sports Bulletin For October 25: Rohit-Virat Star In 3rd ODI For India To Aussie Women Cricketers Harassed In Indore By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 16:55 [IST]

Sports Bulletin For October 25: Saturday, October 25, 2025, saw a mix of major developments in sports, both on and off the field. From cricket milestones and player injuries to international football schedule changes and updates from Formula One and domestic sporting venues, several stories captured attention across India and beyond.

1) India Beat Australia By 9 Wickets In 3rd ODI, AUS Clinch Series 2-1

India finished their 3-match ODI series with a commanding 9-wicket victory over Australia in the final ODI, thanks to a Rohit Sharma century and a Virat Kohli fifty. Even though the Aussies will take the series home 2-1 in their favour.

2) Two Australian Women Cricketers Stalked And Molested In Indore; Accused Arrested

Two members of Australia's women's cricket team, currently competing in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 in India, were allegedly stalked, and one of them was harassed by a man riding a motorcycle in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

According to officials, the incident occurred on Thursday morning in the Khajrana Road area. The accused, identified through CCTV footage, was arrested on Friday following a swift investigation. Police confirmed that the man had followed the players while they were walking near their hotel and misbehaved with one of them before fleeing the spot.

Authorities stated that the players' security has since been strengthened, and a detailed probe into the matter is underway.

3) Shreyas Iyer Gets Injured Taking Blinding Catch Vs Australia

India suffered a setback during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney on Saturday (October 25) when Shreyas Iyer injured himself while taking a brilliant catch.

The incident occurred in the 34th over when Alex Carey miscued a shot off Nitish Rana towards backward point. Shreyas sprinted back and completed a stunning catch while diving and landing awkwardly on his left side. He immediately clutched his rib area in visible pain, prompting physio intervention.

Play was halted for several minutes before Shreyas was helped off the field, raising concerns about the severity of his injury.

4) Lionel Messi's Kerala Visit Canceled? Big News On Kochi Friendly Made Official

Lionel Messi's scheduled visit to Kochi for Argentina's friendly in November has been postponed, event sponsor Emaraj Group confirmed on Saturday (October 25). The match, originally set for November 17 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, was delayed due to pending FIFA clearance. Emaraj Group MD Anto Augustine said the game will now take place in the next international window, with a new date to be announced soon.

5) Rohit Sharma Rewrites History With Iconic 50th International Century

Rohit Sharma starred for India in the 3rd ODI against Australia in Sydney on Saturday, notching his 33rd ODI century and 50th international hundred across formats (33 ODIs, 12 Tests, 5 T20Is). He became the first batter to score five or more centuries in all three formats.

Rohit reached his milestone with a composed single off Adam Zampa, compiling 121* with 13 fours and 3 sixes, alongside Virat Kohli. His century also tied Sachin Tendulkar's record of nine ODI hundreds against Australia, the most by any player against the Aussies.

6) BCCI Issues Statement After Two Australian Cricketers Molested

Two Australian women cricketers were allegedly harassed by a motorcyclist in Indore on Thursday while walking to a café during the Women's World Cup, Cricket Australia confirmed. The team's security reported the incident, and an FIR has been filed.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia condemned the act, praising the state police for quick action. "Very unfortunate incident... This should not have happened with any of the guests of the country. We are extremely sorry for this incident," he told ANI.

7) Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Out Of Bounds For All Athletes Until November 15

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium track in New Delhi will remain closed to all athletes until November 15 for renovations, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) announced on Friday. The closure sparked a brief protest by trainees of SAI's 'Come and Play' program, which was later resolved peacefully.

8) Two F1 Teams Guilty? F1 Cost Cap Scandal Brews As FIA Delays 2024 Financial Report

Formula One's 2024 financial report has been delayed, raising concerns in the paddock. Sauber chief Jonathan Wheatley suggested on Friday at the Mexico City Grand Prix that at least one team may have exceeded the cost cap. He noted that not all breaches are deliberate, as unexpected costs, such as crashes, can disrupt budgets.