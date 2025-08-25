Pakistan locals playing cricket leave ground after phone call, later kill two Brothers with Bat over Bananas in Lahore

Sports Bulletin on August 25: From Sanju Samson scoring Century in KCL to BCCI and Dream11 cutting ties By MyKhel Staff Published: Monday, August 25, 2025, 17:20 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Across the world of sports, there have a number of developments in the last 24 hours. Sanju Samson sent a clear message to the selectors ahead of Asia Cup as he smashed a 42-ball century in the Asia Cup.

On the other hand, BCCI cut their sponsorship deal with Dream11. Here are the ten stories you can't miss across the sectors of sports, curated for you.

1. Sanju Samson smashes 42-ball century in KCL 2025

Sanju Samson smashed a stunning 42-ball century for the Kochi Blue Tigers in the Kerala Cricket League, scoring 121 runs off 51 balls with 14 fours and 7 sixes. His rapid knock helped chase a massive target of 237, securing a four-wicket win. This explosive innings came just before the Asia Cup 2025, boosting his confidence and showcasing his form.

2. BCCI cut sponsorship ties with Dream11

The BCCI has officially ended its ₹358 crore sponsorship deal with Dream11 following the passage of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025. The new law bans real-money online gaming and related advertising, making the partnership with Dream11 untenable. Dream11 informed BCCI it could no longer continue, leaving the Indian cricket team without a jersey sponsor ahead of the Asia Cup. BCCI is now seeking a new sponsor.

3. AB de Villiers may return to RCB in IPL 2026

AB de Villiers has hinted at a possible return to Royal Challengers Bangalore for IPL 2026, likely in a coaching or mentoring role. He said, "I might be involved with the IPL again in the future in a different role... My heart is with RCB and always will be." Although a full-time comeback as a player is unlikely, his bond with RCB remains strong.

4. India football team squad announced for CAFA Nations Cup

India's 23-member squad for the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 was announced by coach Khalid Jamil, with no Mohun Bagan players included as the club did not release its squad due to scheduling conflicts. Key players like Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Udanta Singh feature, while Sunil Chhetri is also absent. India will face Tajikistan, Iran, and Afghanistan in Group B, aiming for a strong start under Jamil's leadership.

5. Kanteerava set to lose hosting right for India vs Singapore Asian Cup qualifiers match

Bengaluru's iconic Kanteerava Stadium has lost its hosting rights for India vs Singapore Asian Cup qualifiers match due to inadequate police clearance and pending infrastructure upgrades. The stadium's deteriorating track and facilities were also cited as concerns. AIFF may shift the match to Goa or Shillong.

6. Man United denied victory as former Arsenal player scores goal

Manchester United and Fulham played out a 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage on August 24, 2025. Leny Yoro's header, deflected off Rodrigo Muniz, gave United the lead, but Emile Smith Rowe equalized off an Alex Iwobi cross. Bruno Fernandes missed a first-half penalty for United, and Harry Maguire narrowly missed a late winner. The match was marked by a refereeing controversy over the goal decision.

7. Kylian Mbappe stars in Real Madrid victory

Kylian Mbappe starred as Real Madrid cruised to a 3-0 victory over Real Oviedo in La Liga. Mbappé scored twice, including a powerful strike just before halftime and another late goal. Vinícius Júnior, coming off the bench, added the third in stoppage time. Mbappé's brilliance helped Real maintain a perfect start to the season under coach Xabi Alonso.

8. Rohit Yadav wins Gold in Chennai to keep Athletics Championship hopes alive

Rohit Yadav clinched the gold in men's javelin at the 64th National Inter-State Athletics Championships with a personal best throw of 83.65 meters. His win keeps him in contention for the World Athletics Championships, although he narrowly missed the automatic qualifying mark. Rohit's performance marks a strong comeback and a boost for his hopes ahead of major upcoming events.

9. Pakistan locals kill brothers with a cricket bat over Bananas

In Raiwind, Lahore, a quarrel over bananas turned deadly when fruit sellers summoned nearby cricket players for help. The cricketers left their game and attacked brothers Wajid and Rashid with bats, killing both. Police arrested one suspect for murder while others remain at large. Families demand justice, condemning bystanders who filmed instead of intervening.

10. Jammu and Kashmir cricketer loses life in Car Accident

A promising Jammu and Kashmir cricketer, Fareed Hussain, died in a tragic road accident on August 20 in Poonch. His scooter collided with a car door that suddenly opened, causing severe injuries. Despite immediate medical care, Fareed succumbed to his wounds on August 23. His death has deeply saddened the local cricket community and fans.