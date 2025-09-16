After Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan, another former India player summoned by ED for Betting App Involvement

India set to get new Jersey Sponsors after Asia Cup 2025, set to earn Rs 4.5 crore every match

Sports Bulletin For September 16: From ICC Rejecting PCB's Request To Remove Andy Pycroft To Apollo Tyres To Become India Kit Sponsor By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 16:31 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Sports Bulletin For September 16: From cricket controversies and sponsorship shakeups to historic achievements in athletics and urgent calls in football, the past few days have seen major developments across the sporting world. Here are the top updates you need to know from 16th Sep, 2025.

1) ICC Rejects Pakistan's Request To Remove Andy Pycroft From Referees Panel

The ICC has reportedly rejected the Pakistan Cricket Board's request to remove match referee Andy Pycroft before their final Asia Cup group match against UAE. The PCB had alleged that Pycroft told skipper Salman Ali Agha not to shake hands with India's Suryakumar Yadav during the toss on September 14.

2) Apollo Tyres To Become India's New Jersey Sponsor: Report

Apollo Tyres is set to replace Dream11 as Team India's jersey sponsor, as per a TOI report. The company will pay around ₹4.5 crore per match, higher than Dream11's ₹4 crore. Canva and JK Tyre also bid, while Birla Optus Paints showed interest but avoided the bidding process.

3) 'There Was No Sportsman Spirit': Shahid Afridi Rips Into Suryakumar Yadav

Shahid Afridi claimed that Indian fans on social media pushed for a boycott of the India-Pakistan clash, leading to players being told to avoid gestures towards their rivals, which he called unsporting. Meanwhile, the PCB warned it might pull out of the Asia Cup if match referee Andy Pycroft, accused of stopping Salman Ali Agha from shaking hands with Suryakumar Yadav at the toss, was not removed.

4) Yuvraj Singh, Robin Uthappa Summoned By ED In Illegal Betting App Case

The ED has summoned ex-cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Robin Uthappa in its probe into the 1xBet illegal betting case. They have been asked to record their statements under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), according to sources.

5) Ex-Pakistan Captain Abuses Suryakumar Yadav, Calls Him A 'Pig' On Live TV

After Pakistan's seven-wicket defeat to India in the Asia Cup 2025, ex-captain Yousuf Mohammed (formerly Yousuf Yohana) used abusive language for Suryakumar Yadav on live TV, repeatedly distorting his name to that of a 'pig'. While one anchor tried to correct him, Yousuf continued, and another anchor responded with a faint smile.

6) Smriti Mandhana Back At No. 1 In ICC ODI Batting Rankings After Half-Century Vs Australia

Smriti Mandhana has regained the No.1 spot in the ICC Women's ODI batting rankings after scoring 58 off 63 balls in the first match against Australia. Despite India's loss, the milestone gives her a confidence boost ahead of the Women's World Cup starting September 30.

7) Skater Anandkumar Velkumar Wins India's First-Ever Gold At Speed Skating World Championships

Anandkumar Velkumar made history by winning India's first-ever gold at the Speed Skating World Championships in Beidaihe, China. The 22-year-old claimed the men's 1,000m sprint title with a time of 1:24.924, after earlier securing a bronze in the 500m event.

8) World Athletics Championships: Sreeshankar Endures Early Pause At End of Timelapse Season

Indian long jumper M Sreeshankar missed out on the World Athletics Championships final in Tokyo, falling short with jumps of 7.78m, 7.59m, and 7.70m. The last qualifying mark was 7.98m - a distance he had crossed in four of his five events since returning from injury. Though he claimed not to be disappointed, the underwhelming show was far below his potential.

9) PV Sindhu Advances To Second Round At China Masters

PV Sindhu cruised into the China Masters Super 750 women's singles pre-quarters, defeating Denmark's Julie Dawall Jakobsen 21-4, 21-10 in just 27 minutes.

10) UEFA, FIFPRO Call For Urgent Action To Protect Player Health

UEFA chief Aleksander Ceferin and FIFPRO Europe President David Terrier have urged action to protect players, warning that the overcrowded football calendar - with expanded tournaments, new competitions, and longer seasons - has hit a "tipping point."