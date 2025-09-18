Lynx Rally From 17-Point Deficit To Beat Valkyries And Advance In WNBA Playoffs

Sports Bulletin For September 18: India To Face Pakistan In Super 4, Ramiz Raja Calls Andy Pycroft 'Permanent Fixer' Published: Thursday, September 18, 2025

Sports Bulletin For September 18: From cricket rivalries heating up at the Asia Cup 2025 to fresh controversies in world football and landmark moments for Indian athletes, it's been a week full of drama across sports.

1) Andy Pycroft 'Permanent Fixer For Team India': Ramiz Raja

Ex-Pakistan cricketer and former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja has launched a scathing attack on match referee Andy Pycroft, claiming he has long been a "favourite" of the Indian team and labeling him a "permanent fixer" in their favour. His remarks add fuel to the escalating war of words between the two rival nations.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has held Pycroft responsible for the recent handshake controversy that has clouded the Asia Cup in the UAE. The dispute arose after Indian players reportedly refused to exchange handshakes with their Pakistani counterparts before and after their clash on Sunday.

2) Neeraj Chopra Takes On Arshad Nadeem In World Athletics Javelin Final

World Athletics defending champion, Neeraj Chopra take on reigning Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem in the summit clash in Tokyo, sparking another Indo-Pak clash amid the ongoing T20 Asia Cup 2025.

3) Pakistan To Face India Again In Super 4 Stage

Pakistan defeated UAE by 41 runs in their last group match to set yet another clash with arch-rivals India in the Super 4 stage.

4) Even Kindergarten Kids Behave Better: Murali Karthik Takes Dig At Pakistan's Boycott Drama

Ex-India left-arm spinner Murali Kartik criticised Pakistan for their conduct ahead of the UAE match, calling their boycott threat "childish" and unbefitting of an international stage. He went a step further, remarking that "even kindergarten kids show more maturity."

The comments come in the wake of the no-handshake controversy during the India-Pakistan clash in Dubai on September 14, where the PCB voiced its dissatisfaction with match referee Andy Pycroft's actions.

5) Umpire Ruchira Walks Off After Hit During Pakistan-UAE Clash

Pakistan's troubles with match officials appear far from over. Just hours after uncertainty over their participation in the Asia Cup before the must-win game against the UAE, fresh drama unfolded when on-field umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge was struck by a throw from a Pakistani fielder and had to leave the ground with a possible concussion.

The incident follows Pakistan's ongoing dispute with match referee Andy Pycroft, which began after the high-voltage clash against India and the controversy surrounding the alleged handshake snub.

6) PV Sindhu advances to quarterfinals of the Li-Ning China Masters 2025

India's star shuttler PV Sindhu booked her place in the quarterfinals of the China Masters 2025 with a commanding win over Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong in Shenzhen on Thursday. The two-time Olympic medallist, currently ranked world No. 14, wrapped up the contest in just 41 minutes, producing a dominant 21-15, 21-15 result against the sixth seed.

7) Spain Threaten To Pull Out Of 2026 FIFA World Cup If Israel Qualifies: Report

Spanish authorities have hinted at the possibility of withdrawing their national team from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The tournament, scheduled to be staged across Canada, Mexico, and the United States, will mark the first time three countries jointly host football's biggest event. Meanwhile, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has urged that Israel be barred from global sporting competitions in response to its actions in Gaza.

8) KPMG Set To Consult ISL Clubs In Tender Process For AIFF's New Commercial Rights Partner

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has notified all 13 Indian Super League (ISL) clubs that consultancy firm KPMG India Services LLP will consult them while drafting the tender documents for the federation's commercial rights.

The AIFF, in an official statement on Monday, confirmed KPMG's appointment to handle the monetisation of its commercial assets. This move comes in response to a joint appeal from ISL clubs, who had written to the federation on September 8 requesting involvement in the tendering process.

9) UAE's Junaid Siddique Creates History, Breaks Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Record in Asia Cup 2025

Junaid Siddique spearheaded UAE's attack in the Asia Cup 2025, claiming 4/18 in four overs against Pakistan in Dubai on September 17. He dismissed Saim Ayub (0), Sahibzada Farhan (5), Mohammad Nawaz (4), and Mohammad Haris (18) to finish with the best bowling figures by any bowler against Pakistan in Asia Cup T20Is, surpassing Bhuvneshwar Kumar's record.

10) Sri Lanka Face Afghanistan In Must-Win Clash in Asia Cup 2025 Group B Match

Sri Lanka take on Afghanistan in a must-win clash in the Asia Cup 2025, a match which will also decide the fate of the Bangladesh team as well.