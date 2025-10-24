Who is Virat Kohli's Sister-in-Law Chetna Kohli? Anushka Sharma’s Rare Diwali Post Reveals a Heartwarming Bond By Siddhika Prajapati Published: Friday, October 24, 2025, 22:25 [IST]

It's not every day that Anushka Sharma opens a window to her personal life. Yet this Diwali, the actress surprised fans with a rare, tender gesture that cast light on Virat Kohli's family ties.

Anushka, who usually keeps her Instagram space reserved for professional posts and the occasional nod to her husband's cricket triumphs, took to her In Stories to celebrate her sister-in-law, Chetna Kohli, applauding her devotion to yoga.

Sharing Chetna's photo, Anushka wrote: "In every pose, she mirrors yoga itself-strength and grace, movement and stillness, all in harmony. So proud of you, Chets."

The story struck a chord instantly. Fans, long accustomed to Anushka's reserved digital demeanor, were touched by this affectionate post. Chetna reshared it with a simple "Thank you so much!"

Chetna Kohli's Reflective Yoga Post That Moved the Internet

Before Anushka's post went viral, it was Chetna's own reflective message that caught attention. She shared serene pictures performing intricate yoga asanas, penning down words that resonated deeply with many:

"My poses are far from perfect and that's where my practice lives. Some days I tremble, waver, and some days I flow. But every attempt is a prayer of becoming and willingness to learn, unlearn & evolve. A reminder that GROWTH IS SACRED EVEN IN ITS IMPERFECTIONS."

Her Diwali message carried a meditative spirit: "This Diwali, I offer my practice to the divine light within. I choose to light up myself-to transform not the world around me, but the one within me. To let the inner flame of truth burn away self-doubt, fear, illusion, limitation, and return to the Essence of who I am."

Anushka responded on Instagram, "You are always full of grace and strength, Chets! SO proud of you." While Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, Virat's sister, added, "Grace personified. Peaceful within, peace outside."

These comments painted a rare picture of harmony within the Kohli household, one that is often shielded from public view.

Who is Chetna Kohli: Inside Virat Kohli's Close-Knit Family Circle

Chetna Kohli, the woman at the center of this affectionate exchange, is married to Vikas Kohli, Virat's elder brother. Vikas plays a key role in managing several of the cricketer's business ventures, including the popular One8 Commune restaurant chain.

Reports suggest that Anushka and Chetna share a close camaraderie, often seen together at family gatherings and private celebrations. Their shared love for wellness and mindful living seems to have become a common thread binding them beyond titles and ties.

However, the Kohli family's dynamics have occasionally sparked conversations. Not long ago, Bhawna Kohli Dhingra grabbed headlines when she responded gracefully to a troll who questioned her "distance" from Anushka and Virat (per Indian Express). The troll had commented under Bhawna's celebratory post after RCB's IPL win, asking,

"Why does he never mention you in any speech or even like your post? Not even Anushka. Lol."

Bhawna's calm response silenced the noise: "May God give you the patience to understand that love can exist in many ways-not necessarily shown to the world, but still very much there, like the love for the Almighty. Hope you have enough love in your life, no insecurities, only true bonds which don't need any validation. God bless you."

Her words reflected quiet strength and dignity, offering a glimpse of the family's preference for private affection over public display. In a world where celebrity lives are dissected under a magnifying glass, Anushka's Diwali post felt like a soft beam of light-gentle, real, and rooted.

Will we see more glimpses of this affectionate bond in the future? Or will the Kohlis continue to guard their personal world with the same quiet grace?