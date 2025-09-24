Sports Bulletin for September 24: From Lionel Messi in India to Vaibhav Suryavanshi's brilliant knock vs Australia

Alcaraz relishing Sinner rivalry: It's getting better and better By Patric Ridge Updated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 18:34 [IST]

omnisport-MyKhel Team

Carlos Alcaraz is relishing more mouthwatering matchups with Jannik Sinner, as he claimed their rivalry is "getting better and better".

The world's top two men's players have dominated the ATP Tour this season, with Alcaraz having surpassed Sinner to take the number one spot in the rankings.

Alcaraz and Sinner have faced off in three straight grand slam finals, with the Spaniard triumphing twice (at Roland-Garros and the US Open) and the Italian winning at Wimbledon.

The duo also met in the showpiece matches in Rome and Cincinnati, with Alcaraz winning on both occasions, albeit Sinner had to retire due to illness from the latter final. They are only the second players in the Open Era to face each other in the final of five or more consecutive ATP-level events, after John McEnroe and Ivan Lendl.

In fact, Alcaraz has won seven of the last eight meetings between them, dating back to the start of 2024, and holds a 10-5 career record against Sinner.

Sinner is back in action in Tokyo this week, while Alcaraz is due to take part in the China Open, before both will head to the Shanghai Masters.

"Our rivalry is getting better, which for me and for tennis I would say is great," said Alcaraz, who was in action at the Laver Cup last week.

"We will see in the future how many times I'm going to play against him and in which circumstances we will play.

"Right now, it's going great."

Alcaraz is also sure he will need to be ready for some changes from Sinner the next time he does go up against the four-time major winner.

"I know he's going to change something from the last match," added Alcaraz.

"It's the same thing that I did when I lost to him a couple of times, I tried to be a better player the next time I was going to face him.

"I have to be focused and I have to be ready for that change."