English Edition
Pro Kabbadi League 2025
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Alcaraz relishing Sinner rivalry: It's getting better and better

By Patric Ridge

Carlos Alcaraz is relishing more mouthwatering matchups with Jannik Sinner, as he claimed their rivalry is "getting better and better".

The world's top two men's players have dominated the ATP Tour this season, with Alcaraz having surpassed Sinner to take the number one spot in the rankings.

Alcaraz relishing Sinner rivalry It s getting better and better

Alcaraz and Sinner have faced off in three straight grand slam finals, with the Spaniard triumphing twice (at Roland-Garros and the US Open) and the Italian winning at Wimbledon.

The duo also met in the showpiece matches in Rome and Cincinnati, with Alcaraz winning on both occasions, albeit Sinner had to retire due to illness from the latter final. They are only the second players in the Open Era to face each other in the final of five or more consecutive ATP-level events, after John McEnroe and Ivan Lendl.

In fact, Alcaraz has won seven of the last eight meetings between them, dating back to the start of 2024, and holds a 10-5 career record against Sinner.

Sinner is back in action in Tokyo this week, while Alcaraz is due to take part in the China Open, before both will head to the Shanghai Masters.

"Our rivalry is getting better, which for me and for tennis I would say is great," said Alcaraz, who was in action at the Laver Cup last week.

"We will see in the future how many times I'm going to play against him and in which circumstances we will play.

"Right now, it's going great."

Alcaraz is also sure he will need to be ready for some changes from Sinner the next time he does go up against the four-time major winner.

"I know he's going to change something from the last match," added Alcaraz.

"It's the same thing that I did when I lost to him a couple of times, I tried to be a better player the next time I was going to face him.

"I have to be focused and I have to be ready for that change."

Story first published: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 18:34 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 24, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Recent Tournaments
Sep 23, 2025 - Oct 01, 2025
ATP China Open:Mens Singles
Sep 23, 2025 - Oct 01, 2025
ATP China Open:Mens Doubles
Sep 21, 2025 - Sep 28, 2025
ATP Co'met Orleans Open:Mens Doubles
Sep 21, 2025 - Sep 28, 2025
ATP Las Vegas Tennis Open:Mens Singles
Sep 21, 2025 - Sep 28, 2025
ATP Del Monte Lisboa Belém Open:Mens Doubles
Sep 21, 2025 - Sep 28, 2025
ATP Buenos Aires Challenger:Mens Singles
+More
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out