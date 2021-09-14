Alexandrova edges past Vogele at Luxembourg Open

Russian Alexandrova was pushed to three sets by her Swiss opponent but ultimately outclassed Vogele to prevail 6-1 3-6 6-3 to book her place in the last 16.

She is joined there by compatriot Liudmila Samsonova, who overcame Misaki Doi 6-2 6-3, and eighth seed Alize Cornet, who beat Anastasia Potapova 6-4 6-2.

There were also wins for Clara Tauson, Jana Fett and Oceane Dodin.

Tough opponent today, happy to be though to the second round @WTAluxembourg

Premier tour pic.twitter.com/6pYttAs79B — Alize Cornet (@alizecornet) September 13, 2021

At Zavarovalnica Sava Portoroz in Slovenia, meanwhile, there were victories for Viktoria Kuzmova, Sorana Cirstea and Lucia Bronzetti.