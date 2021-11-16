ATP Finals: Rublev beats Tsitsipas in straight sets

Rublev had only won two of his past seven contests before arriving at the season-ending tournament at the Pala Alpitour but saw off fourth seed Tsitsipas 6-4 6-4.

The fifth seed from Russia gained sweet revenge, having lost to his Greek opponent in this event in London last year.

Rublev did not face a break point as he levelled his head-to-head record with Tsitsipas at 4-4 with a statement win.

The Moscow native won 90 per cent of points behind his first serve and broke Tsitsipas once in each set, sealing victory in an hour and a half.

Rublev joined world number one Novak Djokovic at the top of the Green Group on a night to forget for Tsitsipas.

Rublev’s revenge 😤@AndreyRublev97 reverses the result from the 2020 #NittoATPFinals and gets the win over Tsitsipas! pic.twitter.com/vQoi9wxPch — ATP Tour (@atptour) November 15, 2021

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Rublev – 31/7

Tsitsipas – 31/17

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Rublev – 9/3

Tsitsipas– 12/2

BREAK POINTS WON

Rublev – 2/7

Tsitsipas – 0/0