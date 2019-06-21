English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Andy Murray confirms Wimbledon return after Queen's Club comeback goes to plan

By Opta
Andy Murray

London, June 21: Andy Murray will make a poignant return to Wimbledon after announcing he will play doubles at the All England Club.

The Briton made a dream return from hip resurfacing surgery as he and long-time friend Feliciano Lopez beat Colombian top seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah at the Queen's Club Championships.

But rather than team up with Spaniard Lopez at Wimbledon, Murray has said he will partner with Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert, a 28-year-old who has won every grand slam men's doubles title.

There had been talk of 32-year-old Murray teaming up at Wimbledon with his older brother Jamie Murray, who scotched that speculation last month.

Doubles specialist Jamie Murray suggested it would be a partnership forged on sentimentality rather than one that would improve his own title chances, but left the door open to partnering Andy in future. Jamie Murray has won six doubles grand slam titles, two in men's and four in the mixed event.

The Murray-Herbert combination was announced by Andy Murray at Queen's Club, where the two-time Wimbledon singles winner said he would also be keen to play mixed doubles at the tournament.

Murray told BBC Sport he was turned down by Ashleigh Barty before the Australian won the French Open earlier this month, a victory that has put her on the brink of becoming the WTA world number one.

Next week he will play doubles with Brazilian Marcelo Melo at Eastbourne, before turning his attention to Wimbledon.

Last year, Murray withdrew from the grass-court grand slam on its eve because of the hip problem that has threatened to bring an early end to his career.

More ANDY MURRAY News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 27 - June 21 2019, 03:00 PM
England
Sri Lanka
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, June 21, 2019, 2:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 21, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue