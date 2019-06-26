Simon eases through at Eastbourne as Murray heads out

Simon went down 2-6 7-6 (7-4) 6-7 (2-7) to Lopez in Sunday's final, with the Spaniard then also going on to win the doubles alongside Murray.

But world number 25 Simon returned to winning ways at Eastbourne on Tuesday (June 25), breezing past Sandgren 7-5 6-1. Nicolas Jarry awaits in the second round, the Chilean overcoming Pablo Cuevas in straight sets.

Eighth-seed Radu Albot suffered the shock defeat of the day, as he was dumped out by Daniel Evans 7-6 (7-2) 6-2.

In the doubles competition, Murray failed to follow up his triumph at the Queen's Club Championships when teaming up with Marcelo Melo.

Top seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah made light work of the duo, and Murray - who did play a wonderful volleyed drop-shot in the match - will now switch his focus to competing at Wimbledon alongside Pierre-Hugues Herbert, who beat Denis Kudla in the singles.

At the Antalya Open, defending champion Damir Dzumhur needed three sets to edge past Altug Celikbilek to tee up a quarter-final clash against third-seed Jordan Thompson.

Lorenzo Sonego - who knocked out eighth-seed Joao Sousa in the previous round - beat Prajnesh Gunneswaran 6-7 (3-7) 6-0 7-5 and will face Adrian Mannarino in the last eight.