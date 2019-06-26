English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Simon eases through at Eastbourne as Murray heads out

By Opta
World number 25 Gilles Simon eased through at Eastbourne
World number 25 Gilles Simon eased through at Eastbourne

London, June 26: Gilles Simon bounced back from his Queen's defeat to Feliciano Lopez with a comfortable victory over Tennys Sandgren at the Nature Valley International, while Andy Murray suffered an early exit in the doubles.

Simon went down 2-6 7-6 (7-4) 6-7 (2-7) to Lopez in Sunday's final, with the Spaniard then also going on to win the doubles alongside Murray.

But world number 25 Simon returned to winning ways at Eastbourne on Tuesday (June 25), breezing past Sandgren 7-5 6-1. Nicolas Jarry awaits in the second round, the Chilean overcoming Pablo Cuevas in straight sets.

Eighth-seed Radu Albot suffered the shock defeat of the day, as he was dumped out by Daniel Evans 7-6 (7-2) 6-2.

In the doubles competition, Murray failed to follow up his triumph at the Queen's Club Championships when teaming up with Marcelo Melo.

Top seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah made light work of the duo, and Murray - who did play a wonderful volleyed drop-shot in the match - will now switch his focus to competing at Wimbledon alongside Pierre-Hugues Herbert, who beat Denis Kudla in the singles.

At the Antalya Open, defending champion Damir Dzumhur needed three sets to edge past Altug Celikbilek to tee up a quarter-final clash against third-seed Jordan Thompson.

Lorenzo Sonego - who knocked out eighth-seed Joao Sousa in the previous round - beat Prajnesh Gunneswaran 6-7 (3-7) 6-0 7-5 and will face Adrian Mannarino in the last eight.

More GILLES SIMON News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 33 - June 26 2019, 03:00 PM
New Zealand
Pakistan
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, June 26, 2019, 2:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 26, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue