Asian Games 2018: Ankita Raina settles for bronze in women's singles tennis

Ankita - who was playing her second Asian Games - went down fighting against China's Shuai Zhang. The Indian was defeated by 4-6, 6-7 by the Chinese.

This is the ninth bronze medal for India in the quadrennial event, and 16th overall. India has so far won 4 gold and three silver medals in the ongoing games.

Earlier on Wednesday (August 22), India's top-ranked women's singles player, Ankita breezed past Eudice Chong 6-4 6-1 of Hong Kong in their quarterfinal match. She won the first set in 54 minutes and took only 27 minutes to claim the second set. Raina came back from behind to take the first set 6-4 against Chong of Hong Kong. Raina was trailing 0-3 and 1-4 at the beginning of the match before staging a comeback.