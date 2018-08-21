Asian Games 2018: Rohan Bopanna, Divij Sharan into men's doubles quarters

Raina, ranked 189, overpowered world number 243 Eri Hozumi 6-1 6-2 in a round of 16 clash. Compatriot Karman Kaur Thandi, however, was disappointed after losing to lower-ranked En-Shuo Liang of Chinese Taipei. The world number 196 lost a close match against the 278th ranked Liang, going down 6-2, 4-6, 6-7 (4) in the pre-quarterfinals.

Thandi also lost a close mixed doubles match alongside the experienced Sharan. The Indians bounced back losing the first set before going down in the super tie-break. The eventual scoreline read 4-6, 6-3, 5-10.

Saw u boys obliterate ur opponents today.. keep it going champ 😊💪 https://t.co/af7o4CERZK — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) August 21, 2018

India had a good day in the men's doubles as both the pairings reached the quarterfinals. Bopanna and Sharan sailed past Thailand's Wishaya Trongcharoenchaikul and Nuttanon Kadchapanan 6-3, 6-1 in a round of 16 match. Ramakumar Ramanathan and Sumit Nagal, who both are singles specialists and were told to pair up at the eleventh hour, put up a spirited show to outlast Taipei's fourth seeds Chen Ti and Peng Hsienyin 7-6 (5), 7-6 (2) in another Round-of-16 match.

ROHAN/ANKITA REGISTER EPIC COMEBACK WIN



On their Asian Games debut as a pair, @rohanbopanna and @ankita_champ sniffed out a victory from the jaws of defeat. They were 2-7 down in the super tie break, and were also 2 MPs down at 7-9, before prevailing 11-9 pic.twitter.com/37G61UMvnF — Indian Tennis Daily (@IndiantennisFan) August 21, 2018

Bopanna and Raina are the sole Indian pair left in the mixed doubles draw after the exit of Thandi and Sharan. The fourth seeds had a tough match against South Korea's Kim Nari and Lee Jeamoon before prevailing 6-3, 2-6, 11-9.