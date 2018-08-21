India's schedule on Day 4 at Asian Games - Manu Bhaker, Sandeep Sejwal and hockey team in action

But Abhishek Verma (bronze in 10m air pistol), Sanjeev Rajput (silver in 50m Rifle 3 position) and Divya Kakran (bronze in women's freestyle 68kg wrestling) compensated with their set of medals. India bagged a bronze in the unlikely event of Sepak Takraw, rounding up the day on a positive note.

On Day 4, which is August 22, more Indians will start their gold conquest in archery, swimming and wrestling. Manu Bhaker, who won the gold in 2018 Commonwealth Games, will be in action in the 10m air pistol event. Sandeep Sejwal, a bronze medallist at the 2014 Incheon Asian Games, will look to better the colour in the 100m breaststroke event.

The women's compound archery team has run into good form and will be expected to better what the recurve team achieved.

Tennis stars Ramkumar Ramanathan, Rohan Bopanna and Ankita Raina will look to move towards medal reckoning on Wednesday.

Check out the full schedule of Team India on Day 4 (August 22) at the Asian Games 2018.

Archery:

Women's Compound team of Trisha Deb, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Madhumita Kumari, Muskan Kirar at 8 am IST

Men's compound team of Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan, Aman Saini and Sangampreet Singh Bisla at 12.50 pm IST

Artistic Gymnastics:

Women's team of Dipa Karmakar, Pranati Das, Pranati Nayak and Aruna Reddy in team event final at 4.30 pm IST

Bridge:

Men's team qualification: Sumit Mukherjee, Debabrata Majumder, Jaggy Shivdasani, Rajeshwar Tiwari, Ajay Khare, Raju Tolani - 9 am

Mixed team (Round Robin 1): Bachiraju Satyanarayana, Rajeev Khandelwal, Gopinath Manna, Himani Khandelwal, Hema Deora, Kiran Nadar - 9 am

Supermixed team qualification: Finton Lewis, Marianne Karmakar, Bharati Dey, Vasanti Shah - 9 am

Hockey:

Men: India vs Hong Kong at 12.30 pm IST

Rowing: Rohit Kumar and Bhagwan Singh in Men's Lightweight Double Sculls event starting from 8.50 am IST

Sanjukta Dung Dung, Annu, Navneet Kaur and Yamini Singh in Women's Four event starting from 8 am IST

Akshat, Sekar Jegan, Hardeep Singh, Sumit, Bhopal Singh, Jagvir Singh, Tejas Shinde, Pranay Naukarkar, Lakshman Maradapa in Men's Lightweight Eight event starting from 8.20 am IST

Shooting: Anjum Moudgil, Gaayathri Nithyanandam in Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions event starting from 7.30 am IST

Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat in Women's 25m Pistol starting from 7.30 am IST

Swimming:

Avinash Mani, Sajan Prakash in Men's 100 Butterfly from 7.30 am IST

Sandeep Sejwal in Men's 100m Breaststroke from 7.55 am IST

Men's 4x100 Freestyle Relay from 8.46 am IST

Taekwondo:

Navjeet Maan vs Phommavanh Somsanouk in Men's -80kg R32 from 8.15 am IST

Tennis:

Ramkumar Ramanathan vs Karimov Jurabek in men's singles R16 from 8.30 am IST

Prajnesh Gunneswaran vs Ly Hoang Nam in men's singles R16 after 8.30 am IST

Ankita Raina vs Chong Eudice Wong in Women's singles quarterfinals after 8.30 am IST

Ankita Raina/Prarthana Thombare vs Ainitdinova G/Danilina A in women's doubles quarterfinals after sufficient rest

Divij Sharan/Rohan Bopanna vs Hsieh C/Yang T in men's doubles R16 after 10.30 am IST

Sumit Nagal/Ramkumar Ramanathan vs Bublik A/Yevseyev D in men's doubles quarterfinals after sufficient rest

Rohan Bopanna/Ankita Raina vs Chong EW/Wong CH in mixed doubles R16 after sufficient rest

Volleyball:

Men: India vs Qatar at 5.30 pm IST

Wrestling:

Gurpreet Singh in Men's Greco-Roman 77kg after 11.30 am IST

Harpreet Singh in Men's Greco-Roman 87 kg after 11.30 am IST

Naveen in Men's Greco-Roman 130 kg after 11.54 am IST

Hardeep in Men's Greco-Roman 97kg after 12.48 pm IST

Wushu:

Men's Sanda (Semifinals) - TBD

(Timings may vary due to delay in starting of events)