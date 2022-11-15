Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ATP Finals: Djokovic downs Tsitsipas to end Greek's number one hopes

By Joshua Challies

Turin, November 15: Novak Djokovic begun his ATP Finals campaign with a straight set victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas in Turin, ending the Greek's hopes of finishing the year ranked number one.

The five-time champion emerged as a 6-4 7-6 (7-4) victor to go top of the Red Group above Andrey Rublev, the Russian having defeated compatriot Daniil Medvedev earlier on Monday (November 14).

Tsitsipas needed to win the title in Turin without losing in order to dethrone the injured Carlos Alcaraz at the top of the rankings, but now cannot catch the Spaniard.

Djokovic did not face a break point as he served superbly in the opening set, not allowing the second seed a look-in after breaking in the first game of the match.

Tsitsipas responded well in the second set, firing down seven aces and winning 88 per cent of points behind his first serve, but seventh seed Djokovic stood firm to take the set to a tie-break.

A battling Tsitsipas fought back from 5-1 down to 5-4 in the breaker, but Djokovic did not falter, coming up with a powerful serve that his opponent was unable to return to make a winning start in his quest for a record-equalling sixth ATP Finals title.

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Tsitsipas - 9/0

Djokovic - 3/2

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Tsitsipas - 24/0

Djokovic - 33/2

BREAK POINTS WON

Tsitsipas - 0/1

Djokovic - 1/2

Comments

MORE ATP FINALS NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 4:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 15, 2022
Recent Tournaments
Nov 13, 2022 - Nov 20, 2022
ATP Challenger Banque Nationale de Drummondville:Mens Singles
Nov 13, 2022 - Nov 20, 2022
ATP Paine Schwartz Partners Challenger:Mens Singles
Nov 13, 2022 - Nov 20, 2022
ATP Kobe Challenger:Mens Singles
Nov 13, 2022 - Nov 20, 2022
ATP HPP Open:Mens Singles
Nov 13, 2022 - Nov 20, 2022
ATP Challenger Dove Men+Care São Léo Open de Tênis:Mens Singles
Nov 13, 2022 - Nov 20, 2022
World Championship Nitto ATP Finals:Mens Doubles
+More
Click to comments