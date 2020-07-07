ATP revises ranking systems due to coronavirus

Tennis across the globe had to be halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with exhibition tournaments taking place sporadically in June, albeit under strict social distancing guidelines.

The ATP Tour is now scheduled to restart in August with two tournaments ahead of the US Open.

There are then three planned events in Europe before the French Open, which is set to be played in front of crowds.

Ahead of the season's resumption, the ATP has now confirmed that the rankings will be revised to cover a period of 22 months, from March 2019 to December 2020, with the rankings having been frozen since March 16.

This temporary change will be comprised of a player's "Best 18" results in the 22-month timeframe.

A player cannot count the same tournament twice, however, with the best of their two results counted.

Tournament points added in 2020 will remain on a player's ranking for 52 weeks, or until the event is played again in 2021.