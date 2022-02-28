Martinez claims maiden ATP Tour title at Chile Open after downing Baez

Both players were competing for their first success in Santiago, with fourth seed Martinez appearing in his second tour-level final after losing to Casper Ruud in Kitzbuhel in July.

World number 72 Martinez sat six places above his opponents in the rankings, but it was seventh seed Baez who claimed the first set before the Spaniard bounced back to send the match to a decider.

Martinez carried that second-set impetus into the final set, eventually triumphing after 2 hours and 48 minutes as he condemned Baez to just his third loss in 29 outings in Chile since the start of the 2021 season.

First time feelz 😁



The moment @PedroMPortero locked up his first ATP title at Santiago. #ChileDoveMenCareOpen pic.twitter.com/vuQi0V8Jb8 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) February 28, 2022

Martinez lost last year's Kitzbuhel Open in Austria in another clay-court tournament. Baez was also attempting to win his first pro title.

Martinez' path to the title included victories against his countryman Jaume Munar, Germany's Yannick Hanfmann and Chile's Alejandro Tabilo.

"I have competed, competed and at last I made it," Martinez said.

"This is a new step in my career. And I am ready for whatever comes next." Baez said he was happy with the week despite his loss in the final.

"In the important moments Pedro was better than me today," the Argentinian said.

"Maybe he was more focused. I will work on that and come back better next year."