Edmund and Chung make progress in Winston-Salem Open

Winston-Salem, August 22: Kyle Edmund, Hyeon Chung and Steve Johnson advanced to the third round of the Winston-Salem Open as rain curtailed play on Tuesday (August 21).

Edmund, seeded third for the ATP 250 event in North Carolina, eased to a 6-3 6-3 win over Argentina's Leonardo Mayer.

Up next for the Brit is a meeting with Roberto Carballes Baena, who ousted fellow Spaniard Albert Ramos Vinolas (13) in straight sets.

Three other seeds made early exits on Tuesday, Matteo Berrettini dispatching Nikoloz Basilashvili (10), Jaume Munar beating Andrey Rublev (11) and Daniil Medvedev accounting for Alex de Minaur (15).

South Korea's Hyeon Chung, the sixth seed, edged a tight first set before getting past Guillermo Garcia-Lopez 7-6 (7-4) 6-2.

Johnson got the better of a fellow American, the eighth seed seeing off qualifier Tommy Paul 7-6 (9-7) 6-2.

Peter Gojowczyk (16) needed three sets to defeat Horacio Zeballos, while lucky loser Dominik Koepfer knocked out Tennys Sandgren.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 22, 2018, 9:40 [IST]
