Australian Open: Milos Raonic suffers surprise loss

Melbourne, January 16: Milos Raonic suffered a shock first-round loss at the Australian Open on Tuesday (January 16), marking his earliest exit in Melbourne.
The Canadian, a semi-finalist at the year's opening grand slam in 2016, was stunned by Lukas Lacko 6-7 (5-7) 7-5 6-4 7-6 (7-4).
World number 23 Raonic underwent wrist surgery last year, but he has been a regular contender at Melbourne Park.
However, his loss to Lacko marked the first time he has suffered a first-round Australian Open loss.
It was also his earliest grand slam exit since the 2011 French Open.
Not lacking in talent...@lukilacko outlasts former semifinalist Raonic 6-7(5) 7-5 6-4 7-6(7)#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/0zNoIfX8UD— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 16, 2018
Raonic served 36 aces against Lacko, but he was unable to stop the Slovakian world number 86.
Lacko hit 65 winners on his way to closing out a victory in three hours, 23 minutes.
Source: OPTA