Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Australia win thriller to reach ATP Cup semi-finals, Russia eliminate Argentina

By Peter Thompson
DeMinaurKyrgioscropped

Sydney, Jan 9: Alex de Minaur and Nick Kyrgios sealed Australia's place in the ATP Cup semi-finals with an epic doubles win over Great Britain while Russia also marched into the last four on Thursday.

De Minaur and Kyrgios saved four match points before beating Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury 3-6 6-3 18-16 in Sydney to seal a 2-1 victory for the hosts.

That decisive win came after Dan Evans kept Great Britain alive with a 7-6 (7-4) 4-6 7-6 (7-2) defeat of De Minaur at Ken Rosewall Arena.

Kyrgios, who beat Cameron Norrie to put Australia in front, lifted his team-mate on his shoulders and paraded around the court after they set up a showdown with Spain or Belgium on Saturday.

"t was unreal. The adrenaline has kind of worn off and I'm exhausted after that match. It was awesome," Kyrgios said.

"Today was probably one of the best moments in my career, definitely. Just making it through to the semi-final, the first-ever ATP Cup in that type of fashion, was pretty special.

"We genuinely care for each other, and [our team-mates] were genuinely just so ecstatic to get through."

Russia remain unbeaten after Daniil Medvedev and Karen Khachanov secured a 2-0 triumph over Argentina.

Khachanov put Russia ahead with a 6-2 7-6 (7-4) win over Guido Pella and Medvedev delivered the victory by seeing off Diego Schwartzman 6-4 4-6 6-3.

Medvedev was given a point penalty for clattering the chair umpire's chair with his racket but regained his composure following a chat with captain Marat Safin.

Serbia or Canada stand in the way of Russia and a place in the final.

More TENNIS News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, January 9, 2020, 19:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 9, 2020

Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue