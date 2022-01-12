Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic clarifies, says agent mistakenly ticked wrong box on travel declaration

In a long statement released on his Instagram account on Wednesday (January 12), with details on why he was not in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 in December, the Serb has sought to clear the air over the controversies.

The statement came as Australia's Immigration Minister Alex Hawke was considering whether to cancel the ATP world no.1 tennis player's visa ahead of the Australian Open, which starts on January 17, amid controversy over whether he was eligible for a medical exemption from the country's COVID-19 vaccine requirements.

"I want to emphasise that I've tried very hard to ensure the safety of everyone and my compliance with testing obligations," Djokovic said on his Instagram account.

Amid questions about his Australian Travel Declaration where he had to state whether he had travelled within 14 days of coming to Australia, he said his agent accidentally ticked the wrong box on the form.

"On the issue of my travel declaration, this was submitted by my support team on my behalf - as I told immigration officials on my arrival - and my agent sincerely apologies for the administrative mistake in ticking the incorrect box about my previous travel before coming to Australia," Djokovic said.

Despite the uncertainty over his participation in the season's first Grand Slam which begins in Melbourne Park on January 17, the 34-year-old has been the top billing by the tournament organisers.

It is worth recalling that Djokovic won a court battle to compete in the Australian Open but still faces the threat of deportation because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19.

He is on level with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal with 20 Grand Slam singles titles each.

A 10th Australian Open win on January 30 in the men's final would give him the men's all-time record.

Federer is not playing in Melbourne while he continues his recovery from right knee surgery.

(With inputs from Agencies)