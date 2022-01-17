Australian Open: Naomi Osaka unaffected by Novak Djokovic saga

Osaka opened her title defence at Melbourne Park with a 6-3 6-3 win over Colombian Camila Osorio on Monday (January 17).

The lead up to the year's first grand slam was overshadowed by the visa saga around Djokovic, who was deported from Australia on Sunday (January 16).

But Osaka, a four-time major winner, said the Serbian world number one's situation had no impact on her.

Australian Open: Defending champion Osaka eases through

"I mean, to be completely honest, it didn't really affect me. I saw that it affected the men's draw a little bit so you might have to ask a men's player," she said.

"For me, my goal even before this whole situation is to just focus on myself more, what I need to do to become better.

"I wasn't really, I guess, looking at the news too often."

"I thought I played pretty well given the circumstances."



An important result for @naomiosaka on Day 1 ⤵️#AusOpen • #AO2022 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 17, 2022

Osaka was unwilling to be drawn on whether Djokovic, whose visa was cancelled by immigration minister Alex Hawke, should be competing in the tournament.

A two-time champion in Melbourne, Osaka said her focus was on herself – with a second-round clash against Madison Brengle awaiting her.

"I feel like people focus on whatever they want to focus on. It's more like an individual question," Osaka said.

"Me, I'm a tennis player. I'll focus on my matches. You, as I guess an audience, focus on whatever is in the news, no?"