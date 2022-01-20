Australian Open: Sania Mirza, Rajeev Ram sail into next round

Sania Mirza Retirement: Indian tennis ace to bid adieu to the game after 2022 season

The Indian mixed doubles pair notched up a straight sets win over Aleksandra Krunic and Nikola Cacic of Serbia in Melbourne on Thursday. Sania, who had suffered a first round loss in the women's doubles category the previous day, turned her fortunes as she along with partner Rajeev Ram notched up a 6-3, 7-6 win over Krunic and Cacic on Court 12.

After India registered first round losses in both the men's doubles and women's doubles category, with Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza registering first round losses in their respective matches, the country's fortunes turned on Thursday as Sania Mirza put behind her loss and notched up a straight sets win with partner Ram, who had won the title back in 2019 and 2021. The duo's pairing is relatively new, but the Indian pair looked in sync and marched into the next round.

Earlier, Sania's campaign in the women's doubles category had come to an end on Wednesday. Mirza along with her partner Nadiia Kichenok of Ukraine suffered an opening round loss in the women's doubles event of the first Grand Slam of the year.

Australian Open: Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna suffer first round losses

Mirza and Kichenok went to Slovenian pair Kaja Juvan and Tamara Zidansek on Wednesday. It was a comfortable straight sets win for Juvan and Zidansek and they notched up a 6-4, 7-6 win over Mirza and Kichenok.

Following the loss, the India tennis ace had announced her decision to retire after the 2022 season. Announcing her decision, Sania had said after the loss, "There's a few reasons for it. It's not as simple as 'okay I'm not going to play'. I do feel my recovery is taking longer, I'm putting my 3-year-old son at risk by travelling so much with him, that's something I have to take into account. I think my body is wearing down. My knee was really hurting today and I'm not saying that's the reason we lost but I do think that it is taking time to recover as I'm getting older."