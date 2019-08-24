English
Paire, Hurkacz to meet in Winston-Salem Open final

By Opta
Benoit Paire continued his fine season to reach the Winston-Salem Open final
New York, August 24: Benoit Paire continued his fine season to reach the Winston-Salem Open final as Hubert Hurkacz moved into his maiden ATP Tour decider.

Paire, the top seed at the ATP 250 tournament, beat Steve Johnson 1-6, 6-0, 6-0 in a rollercoaster clash in North Carolina on Friday.

After none of the scheduled quarter-finals were completed due to severe weather a day earlier, the tournament played catch up.

Paire overcame Pablo Carreno Busta in the last eight while Johnson, last year's runner-up, eliminated John Millman.

Frenchman Paire lost just 10 points in the third set in his semi-final against Johnson, moving onto 29 ATP Tour wins this season and into his eighth final.

Paire will face Hurkacz after the 22-year-old Pole beat Frances Tiafoe and Denis Shapovalov on Friday.

Hurkacz was a 6-3 6-4 winner over second seed Shapovalov, who overcame Andrey Rublev in the quarter-finals, in their semi-final to move into his first ATP Tour final.

Story first published: Saturday, August 24, 2019, 8:40 [IST]
