Bernard Tomic sets up John Isner clash in New York

By Opta
Bernard Tomic returns to Lukas Lacko at the New York Open
Bernard Tomic returns to Lukas Lacko at the New York Open

New York, February 12: Bernard Tomic got his season going with a first-round win at the New York Open, while Tennys Sandgren made an early exit.

Tomic, who suffered a first-round loss at the Australian Open, brushed past Lukas Lacko 6-4 6-2 in his opener at the ATP 250 event.

The Australian served nine aces in a 54-minute victory – his first of the year – and next faces top seed John Isner.

Sandgren, the eighth seed, was edged by Paolo Lorenzi 7-6 (7-4) 6-7 (4-7) 6-4, while Jordan Thompson got through, beating Noah Rubin 6-7 (7-9) 7-5 6-1.

At the Argentina Open, the only seed in action departed, Nicolas Jarry going down to qualifier Lorenzo Sonego 6-7 (3-7) 6-4 6-3.

Albert Ramos-Vinolas was too good for qualifier Rogerio Dutra Silva 6-3 6-4, Maximilian Marterer eased past Facundo Bagnis 6-4 6-2 and Christian Garin overcame Felix Auger-Aliassime 3-6 7-5 6-3.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 12, 2019, 9:10 [IST]
