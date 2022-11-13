Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Brandon Nakashima clinches ATP Next Gen title with victory over Jiri Lehecka

By Daniel Lewis

Milan, November 13: Brandon Nakashima became the first American winner of the ATP Next Gen Finals with a straight-sets victory over Jiri Lehecka on Saturday (November 12).

The 21-year-old was beaten by Sebastian Korda in last year's semi-finals, but he more than made amends by winning all five matches in Milan en route to the title.

Lehecka was also defeated in straight sets by Nakashima in the group stage, but he broke his opponent in the opening game of the final at the Allianz Cloud.

Nakashima recovered from 3-1 down in a first set that went the distance and managed to get over the line after a 5-0 lead in the tie-break was reduced to 6-5.

Czech youngster Lehecka wasted a glorious chance to level up the contest when letting two set points pass him by in the second-set tie-break, which Nakashima went on to win.

The match was over inside 80 minutes as Nakashima, who struck 21 winners to Lehecka's 27, served out the final set to win 4-3 (7-5) 4-3 (8-6) 4-2.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, November 13, 2022, 4:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 13, 2022
Recent Tournaments
Nov 06, 2022 - Nov 13, 2022
ATP Peugeot Slovak Open:Mens Singles
Nov 06, 2022 - Nov 13, 2022
ATP Calgary National Bank Challenger:Mens Singles
Nov 06, 2022 - Nov 13, 2022
ATP Open de Roanne Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes:Mens Singles
Nov 06, 2022 - Nov 13, 2022
ATP Knoxville Challenger:Mens Singles
Nov 06, 2022 - Nov 13, 2022
ATP Uruguay Open:Mens Singles
Nov 06, 2022 - Nov 13, 2022
ATP Ehime International Open Tennis:Mens Singles
+More
Click to comments