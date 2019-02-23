English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Brilliant Bencic outlasts Kvitova to complete week of Dubai upsets

By Opta
belindabencic - Cropped

Dubai, February 23: Belinda Bencic survived a Petra Kvitova comeback to seal her biggest win in more than three years with a fine 6-3 1-6 6-2 victory in the Dubai Tennis Championships final.

The former world number seven has seen her career stagnate in the past couple of years due to a succession of injuries, but she defeated Aryna Sabalenka, Simona Halep and double-defending champion Elina Svitolina en route to the final.

And Bencic claimed another notable scalp in the form of 2013 champion and Australian Open finalist Kvitova, who will be disappointed she failed to complete a turnaround after dominating the second set.

Success in this Premier 5-level tournament represents Bencic's most significant title win since her triumph at the 2015 Rogers Cup and the Swiss will hope it can act as a springboard back towards the top 10.

Bencic broke at the first time of asking when Kvitova could only put a thunderous return long and two more break-point chances went begging in game three.

Kvitova was putting plenty of depth on her strokes in a bid to stay in the set, but Bencic's expert returning and clean strikes yielded a double break as her opponent netted when defending a ferocious backhand.

A slight scare followed when Kvitova broke back, yet it proved a brief respite as a double-fault offered up a first set point that Bencic clinically dispatched.

Perhaps roused by frustration, Kvitova's level rose dramatically and a combination of pinpoint ball striking and sloppy Bencic errors saw the Czech race into a 3-0 double-break lead in set two.

It was an advantage Bencic could not claw back and a couple of wicked returns saw Kvitova level the match at one set apiece.

However, the momentum once again was with Bencic when Kvitova double-faulted a couple of times en route to being broken in game three of the decider.

Another break provided Bencic the chance to serve for the match and, after saving two break points, Kvitova went long on her opponent's second match point to end a hard-fought contest.

Bencic consequently becomes the first female Swiss winner in Dubai since Martina Hingis' triumph at the inaugural hosting in 2001.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: SEV 2 - 4 BAR
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Saturday, February 23, 2019, 22:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 23, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue