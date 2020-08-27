Bryan brothers retire after winning 119 doubles titles together

The American brothers, who made their major championship debut at the US Open back in 1995, are the most successful men's doubles pairing in the Open Era.

They were winners at all four grand slams - taking 16 slam titles together, from 30 finals - as well as all nine ATP Masters 1000s, at which they landed 39 titles as a duo.

The Bryans also triumphed in four ATP World Tour Finals and won gold at the London 2012 Olympics.

Their final trophy came in February when they won the Delray Beach Open for a sixth time.

"We feel it’s the right time to walk away," Mike Bryan said in a statement. "We've given over 20 years to the tour, and we are now looking forward to the next chapter of our lives.

"With that said, we feel very blessed to have been able to play the game of doubles for so long. We are grateful to have had the opportunities in the beginning of the year to play and say our goodbyes to the fans. Winning our final event in Delray Beach and clinching the Davis Cup tie in Honolulu are moments we'll forever remember and cherish."

Bob Bryan said: "We're most proud of the way we devoted ourselves completely to the game and gave our full effort every day.

"Our loyalty toward each other never wavered and we are leaving professional tennis with zero regrets. We'll miss the competition and camaraderie amongst the players. We'll also miss the excitement of gearing up for a big match and playing for the roar of the fans."

The Bryans, 41, played in 178 tour-level finals and won more than 1,100 team matches.

Andrea Gaudenzi, ATP chairman, said: "As the most successful men's doubles team of all time, Bob and Mike have rewritten the record books throughout their phenomenal careers.

"It's difficult to put into words what they have brought to the game, not only on the court but also off it. As flag bearers for men's doubles, they have been a model of consistency and excellence for the past 20 years, winning more matches, titles, and holding more weeks at number one than any team in history."