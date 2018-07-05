Bugged by insects, Wozniacki stings her opponent after defeat!

Wozniacki arrived in south-west London in good form on grass following her victory at the Wimbledon warm-up event in Eastbourne last week.

But once again she exited Wimbledon in embarrassing style, leaving the grass-court Grand Slam as the only one of the four Majors at which she has never reached the quarterfinals.

The 4-6, 6-1, 5-7 defeat at the All England Club was a bitter pill to swallow for the 27-year-old , who was expected to challenge for the title after winning her maiden Grand Slam crown at the Australian Open in January.

In the post-match press conference, Wozniacki then told Makarova not to get too optimistic about making a deep run despite the Russian winning the women's doubles title in 2017.

"I think she played above her level and really raised it and got a little lucky and played well when she needed to," said Wozniacki, who had lost to the 30-year-old in the second round of the US Open last year.

The Dane had won all of their seven previous meetings up to that point.

"I don't know that she would be able to keep up this level for the rest of the tournament," she added.

Wozniacki's comments drew sharp response from the Twitterati.

https://t.co/HdQuzsjZiQ I am spechless. Could she has been more arrogant, disrespectful, irritating, unfair,frustrated, etc,etc than she was in her press conference...? After all the circus she made with the flying ants...? OMG... — Laura.N (@Nicolle2270) July 4, 2018

This is rude. Unprofessional. Caroline Wozniacki on Makarova. Sore loser.... pic.twitter.com/Rlh8UpUp3K — Mags 3️⃣x1️⃣1️⃣ (@RAFAaddicted) July 4, 2018

However, Russian world number 35 Makarova, who next faces Czech world number 66 Lucie Safarova, shrugged off Wozniacki's unflattering summary of her chances.

I don't know what to say. Yeah, maybe I was lucky today. Good for me. Thank God!" she told WTA Insider.

The match was an eminently forgettable one for Wozniacki for other reasons as well as she was repeatedly hampered by the flying insects on the court.

According to a report which appeared in Yahoo Sports, flying insects were swarming around her head and getting stuck in her hair. The bugs were so distracting for Wozniacki that at one stage she reportedly asked the chair umpire for bug spray.

"They're in my mouth and in my hair and everywhere - we need to do something. Is there a spray?" she reportedly said. "I want to be here to focus on tennis, not eating bugs."

(With inputs from Agencies).