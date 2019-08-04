English
Citi Open: Giorgi reaches Washington final, McNally and Gauff win doubles title

By Opta
Camila Giorgi reached her seventh WTA final in Washington
Washington, August 4: Camila Giorgi booked her spot in the WTA Citi Open final after overcoming American wildcard Caty McNally in straight sets on Saturday (August 3).

Italian Giorgi moved through to her seventh WTA final courtesy of a 7-6 (7-5) 6-2 victory in Washington.

McNally had impressed in the American capital this week, 17-year-old upstaging fourth seed Hsieh Su-wei in the quarter-final for her first career top-50 win.

However, McNally was no match for Giorgi – who hit three aces and was only broken once throughout the straight-sets triumph.

Standing in the way of Giorgi and a third WTA crown is Jessica Pegula after the unseeded American outlasted Anna Kalinskaya 6-3 1-6 6-1.

While McNally failed to make it through to the singles showpiece, she teamed up with teenage sensation Coco Gauff to claim the doubles title.

Gauff announced herself on the WTA Tour at Wimbledon, where the 15-year-old stunned Venus Williams en route to the fourth round.

The American prodigy and McNally united for glory on Saturday, with the unseeded pair shocking fourth seeds Maria Sanchez and Fanny Stollar 6-2 6-2.

Story first published: Sunday, August 4, 2019, 5:10 [IST]
