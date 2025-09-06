Carlos Alcaraz Outshines Novak Djokovic to Reach U.S. Open 2025 Final By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Saturday, September 6, 2025, 7:38 [IST]

Carlos Alcaraz once again showed why he is being hailed as the future of men's tennis, dismantling Novak Djokovic in straight sets on Friday night to book his place in the U.S. Open final. The 22-year-old Spaniard powered past the 24-time Grand Slam champion 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-2 in the semifinal, a result that underlined the generational shift underway in the sport.

For Djokovic, 38, it was another difficult evening against one of the game's younger stars. He fought hard but could not match Alcaraz's energy and speed over three sets, and the Serbian later admitted that his body had struggled to keep pace.

"It's frustrating on the court when you are not able to keep up with that level physically, but at the same time, it's something also expected, I guess," Djokovic said after the match. "It comes with time and with age."

Despite reaching the semifinals at all four majors in 2025, Djokovic has not advanced to a final, bowing out to either Alcaraz or world No. 1 Jannik Sinner. On Friday, by the deciding set in New York, he described himself as having "gassed out."

Alcaraz, meanwhile, continued his remarkable unbeaten run at Flushing Meadows this year, moving into his third successive Slam final without losing a set. The Spaniard admitted he was not at his very best, tallying 30 unforced errors to match Djokovic, but he steadied himself in the crucial moments.

"Today, I'd say, it wasn't the best level of the tournament for me," Alcaraz reflected. "But I just kept a cool level from the beginning until the last point."

Now chasing his sixth major trophy and a second U.S. Open crown, Alcaraz awaits the winner of Saturday's semifinal between Jannik Sinner and Felix Auger-Aliassime. Should Sinner progress, he will try to become the first man since Roger Federer (2004-08) to defend a U.S. Open title. For Alcaraz, the opportunity lies in reclaiming the championship he last lifted in 2022 and reinforcing his growing stature as the sport's dominant force.