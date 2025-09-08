How much Prize Money will Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner win after US Open 2025 Final?

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner: Grand Slam Titles List, 2025 Winners after US Open By MyKhel Staff Published: Monday, September 8, 2025, 3:29 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Carlos Alcaraz reigned supreme in the US Open 2025 as he overcame his nemesis Jannik Sinner in the final, thus winning the final grand slam of this calendar year.

Alcaraz wrapped up the game in four sets, as he won 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 to beat the Italian tennis star. Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have both made significant marks in Grand Slam tennis. But with the win in the US Open, Alcaraz has now further pulled ahead of Sinner in the Grand Slam titles race.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner - Grand Slam Titles

Alcaraz boasts six Grand Slam titles, having won two French Open (Roland Garros) titles (2024, 2025), two Wimbledon Championships (2023, 2024), and two US Open titles (2022, 2025). Alcaraz is one of the youngest men to reach six major titles before turning 23, joining an elite group historically alongside Bjorn Borg and Rafael Nadal.

In comparison, Jannik Sinner holds four Grand Slam titles. His major victories include the 2025 Australian Open and Wimbledon titles, along with two more from previous seasons. Sinner has exhibited strong performances across all four majors, with a rivalry with Alcaraz highlighted by their frequent clashes in Slam finals in 2024 and 2025.

Regarding 'Big Titles'- a category comprising Grand Slams, ATP Masters 1000, ATP Finals, and Olympic singles gold-Alcaraz leads with 14 such titles, whereas Sinner has nine. Their rivalry has been central to men's tennis recently, splitting the four majors over the past two seasons between them.

Alcaraz and Sinner Grand Slams in 2025

Sinner won two Grand Slam titles in this calendar year. The Italian won the Australian Open and Wimbledon. Alcaraz's 2025 season included victories at Roland Garros and the US Open, cementing his status as one of the era's dominant players.

Their Grand Slam head-to-head matchups in 2025 featured three major finals: Alcaraz won the 2025 French Open and US Open, while Sinner took the Wimbledon title.

2025 Grand Slam Winners

Australian Open 2025: Jannik Sinner defeated Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-6(7-4), 6-3

French Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz defeated Jannik Sinner 4-6, 6-7(4-7), 6-4, 7-6(7-3), 7-6(10-2)

Wimbledon 2025: Jannik Sinner defeated Carlos Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4

US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz defeated Jannik Sinner 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4