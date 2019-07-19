English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Caruso claims Coric scalp in Umag, Delbonis downs Cuevas

By Opta
Salvatore Caruso upset Borna Coric at the Croatia Open Umag
Salvatore Caruso upset Borna Coric at the Croatia Open Umag

Umag, July 19: Salvatore Caruso caused an upset by beating Borna Coric to move into the quarter-finals of the Croatia Open Umag, while Federico Delbonis shocked Pablo Cuevas in Bastad.

Italian Caruso overcame the second seed 6-2 3-6 6-1 to seal his spot in the last eight.

The qualifier will take on Facundo Bagnis after breaking five times and fending off as many break points to see off Coric, who was among the leading contenders to take the title in his homeland.

Fourth seed Dusan Lajovic got the better of Andrey Rublev 6-4 6-3, while Bagnis knocked out Nino Serdarusic 6-3 6-3. Aljaz Bedene also advanced at the expense of Jannik Sinner.

Cuevas was sent packing in the round of 16 at the Swedish Open, going down 6-4 6-4 in a South American battle with Delbonis.

Frenchman Richard Gasquet was made to work for a 4-6 6-3 6-4 victory over Dennis Novak and Juan Ignacio Londero fought back to oust Hugo Dellien 4-6 7-5 6-3.

Joao Sousa also came from a set down to see off Swede Elias Ymer 4-6 6-4 6-2.

At Newport, rain halted Thursday's play, with Marcel Granollers taking the first set over Mischa Zverev 6-3 in the only singles quarter-final to get started at the Hall of Fame Tennis Championships.

More TENNIS News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, July 19, 2019, 4:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 19, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue