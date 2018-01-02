Cash turns the clock back at Hopman Cup

Bengaluru, January 2: Former Wimbledon champion Pat Cash turned the clock back as he was back on the court on Tuesday (January 2) as a surprise substitute for America's Jack Sock in the Hopman Cup mixed team event against Japan in Perth.

Cash, currently coaches USA's Coco Vandeweghe and teamed up with her for an exhibition mixed doubles tie to entertain the crowd against Australian Maddison Inglis and Japan's Yuichi Sugita.

Those Pat Cash volleys are already rubbing off on Maddison Inglis! #7Tennis pic.twitter.com/Ncck5NoydV — #7TENNIS 🎾 (@7tennis) January 2, 2018

On a chaotic day at the Perth Arena, Sock retired early in the second set of his men's singles clash with Sugita, having injured his hip during his loss in the first set tie-breaker.

Earlier, Japan's Naomi Osaka had also withdrawn from her singles match with Vandeweghe due to illness.

The injury and illnesses meant the United States were awarded the match 2-1 via two walkover wins in the women's singles and mixed doubles.

And it also meant an unscheduled return to action by the 1987 Wimbledon champion who played in the first Hopman Cup back in 1989.

The 52-year-old still impressed in a light-hearted Fast4 mixed doubles tie as he and Vandeweghe claimed the first set 4-0.

Sugita and Inglis hit back to break Cash and go ahead 2-1 in the second before the US team recovered to break back and it was forced to a deciding set in a tie-break.

Sugita and Inglis streaked out to a 3-0 lead in the third set and then came back from 0-40 on Cash's serve to win 0-4, 4-3 (5-2), 4-0.

But overall it was a good outing for Cash as despite coming out from the players' stand to the court, he showed he still had what it takes at the net.