Vandeweghe thrashed as Petkovic advances at Bronx Open

New York, August 20: Coco Vandeweghe's tough return from injury continued with a loss at the Bronx Open, where Andrea Petkovic upset a seed on Monday (August 19).
Vandeweghe returned in July after a 10-month injury absence, but the two-time grand slam semi-finalist is still looking for top form.
The American has lost three of four matches since making her comeback, the latest of which was a 6-3 6-0 defeat to lucky loser Anna Blinkova at the WTA International event.
Another former grand slam semi-finalist, Petkovic upset fourth seed Zhang Shuai 6-3 6-4 in the first round.
.@andreapetkovic defeated No.4 seed Zhang Shuai 6-3, 6-4 at the @NYJTL Bronx Open-->https://t.co/Eok4bAfhw2 pic.twitter.com/42cKKQsMdv— WTA (@WTA) August 19, 2019
Petkovic will meet Camila Giorgi after the Italian brushed past Margarita Gasparyan 6-3 6-2.
Three seeds – Katerina Siniakova, Aliaksandra Sasnovich and Karolina Muchova – moved through, while Yulia Putintseva joined Zhang in exiting.
Other first-round winners were Fiona Ferro, Mihaela Buzarnescu, Kristie Ahn, Magda Linette and Anastasia Potapova.