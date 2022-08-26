Daria Kasatkina advances to the Granby Championships semi-final, Cornet cruises in Cleveland

Kasatkina, who is enjoying a career-high ranking, got the job done in straight sets despite struggling with her serve, committing all nine of the match's double faults.

While she was only able to win a below-par 58 per cent of her service points, she also won 58 per cent of her return points, and it was that ability to deal with the Spaniard's serve that proved to be the difference.

Kasatkina will play France's Diane Parry in the semi-final after she got the better of Germany's Tatjana Maria 6-4 6-7 (6-8) 7-6 (7-4) in a near three-hour tussle.

Parry only had one ace compared to Maria's 10, but she excelled in the longer rallies, with her return success rate jumping up from 16 per cent to 47 per cent when she was able to see a second serve.

Australia's Daria Saville will contest the other semi-final after her 6-3 6-0 domination of China's Xiyu Wang, and she will play Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk after she defeated Canada's Rebecca Marino 6-2 4-6 6-2.

.@bernarda_pera continues her superb play this summer with a 6-2 5-7 6-3 win over Kenin!



Faces Samsonova next for a spot in the final. #TennisInTheLand pic.twitter.com/4gISJrVMvL — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) August 26, 2022

Meanwhile, Liudmila Samsonova continued her terrific run at Tennis in the Land as she beat Magda Linette 6-4 6-3.

Samsonova is yet to lose a set at the tournament, but will face her toughest test next when she meets Bernarda Pera in the semi-final.

Pera, who previously eliminated top seed Barbora Krejcikova in straight sets, came out on top against American compatriot Sofia Kenin 6-2 5-7 6-3, despite creating one fewer break point opportunity.

Alize Cornet is also yet to lose a set on her run to the semi-final, proving too strong for Shuai Zhang 6-4 6-2.

Cornet will play Aliaksandra Sasnovich for a place in the final after the Belarusian pulled away in the second set of her 6-4 6-1 win against American Madison Brengle.

Heating up ahead of the Open ♨️



No.7 seed Aliaksandra Sasnovich reaches her second semifinal of the season, defeating Brengle in Cleveland!#TennisInTheLand pic.twitter.com/F9QUj4ysj3 — wta (@WTA) August 25, 2022