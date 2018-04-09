Davis Cup: David Ferrer sends Spain into semi-finals

Rafael Nadal had kept Spanish hopes alive with his straight-sets win against Alexander Zverev earlier in the day, setting up a decider between Ferrer and Kohlschreiber.

And the 2013 French Open finalist battled to a 7-6 (7-1) 3-6 7-6 (7-4) 4-6 7-5 victory, which sends Spain into a last-four clash with top seeds France.

Last time Spain reached the semi-finals, they ended up as beaten finalists against Czech Republic in 2012.

France's place in the next round was clinched by Lucas Pouille, whose 2-6 6-1 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 win against Fabio Fognini earned his country a 3-1 win against Italy.

It was a first win for defending champions France on Italian soil since 1927.

"It’s a great feeling," said Pouille. "We knew that before coming here it would be a tough tie but we gave our best. Now we are going to try and go on and defend our title."

Meanwhile, Marin Cilic's 6-1 6-1 6-1 demolition of Mikhail Kukushkin powered Croatia into a semi-final clash with the United States, wrapping up a 3-1 win over Kazakhstan.

