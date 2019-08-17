English
Djokovic outclasses Pouille en route to Cincy semis

By Opta
Novak Djokovic
Lucas Pouille produced an impressive display but it was still not good enough as world number one Novak Djokovic prevailed.

Cicinnati, August 17: Defending champion and top seed Novak Djokovic moved through to the Western & Southern Open semifinals at the expense of Lucas Pouille.

Pouille produced an impressive display but it was still not good enough as world number one Djokovic prevailed 7-6 (7-2), 6-1 in Cincinnati on Friday.

Djokovic was an immovable force despite Pouille's best efforts – the 16-time grand slam champion recording his 63rd quarter-final victory in the ATP Masters 1000.

The opening set was of the highest quality as Djokovic and Frenchman Pouille went toe-to-toe under the Cincinnati lights.

Pouille – who reached the Australian Open semis in January before losing to Djokovic – was not daunted by the Serbian star after fending off an early break point.

Djokovic's trademark tennis was on display, turning defence into attack, with the pair unable to be separated heading into a tie-break.

The first cracks appeared for Pouille, who could not maintain his charge as the relentless Djokovic raced out to a 5-1 lead and never looked back.

That knocked the wind out of Pouille's sails after the 2016 US Open quarter-finalist was broken for the first time in the match – Djokovic taking a 2-0 lead early in the second set.

Djokovic then saved three break points – his first of the match – following three double-faults in an eventful game to consolidate as Pouille saw a golden opportunity go begging.

There was only going to be one result from that point as Djokovic, who received some treatment on his elbow at the change of ends, set up a semi-final against Daniil Medvedev.

Story first published: Saturday, August 17, 2019, 8:20 [IST]
