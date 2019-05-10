English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Thiem stuns Federer with Madrid fightback

By Opta
DominicThiem-Cropped
Dominic Thiem

Madrid, May 10: Dominic Thiem progressed to the Madrid Open semi-final with a stunning comeback victory over Roger Federer at Caja Magica on Friday.

Federer, seeking to reach the final for the first time since his triumph in 2012, appeared in command after winning the first set in just 30 minutes.

However, it was Thiem who forced the issue in the second and he eventually won a frenetic tie-break, in which he saved two match points, to force a decider.

The Austrian, looking to reach the final for the third successive year, then completed the turnaround as Federer faded, a single break all the Barcelona Open champion needed to set up a last-four clash with Novak Djokovic with a 3-6 7-6 (13-11) 6-4 success.

Thiem defeated Rafael Nadal en route to the Barcelona title but the form that inspired that triumph looked to have escaped him as Federer took command.

He surrendered a break in his first service game of the match, sending an off-balance forehand into the tramlines, and never threatened a response in the opener, which saw him land just 56 per cent of his first serves.

However, Federer was forced to save five break points in the second and he was on the backfoot for much of the tie-break, with his profligacy for not taking either of his match points punished as a supreme forehand pass and then an emphatic smash gave Thiem the set.

Thiem carried his momentum into the third, securing the break as Federer could only divert a venomous forehand into the net. A netted backhand from Thiem got Federer back on terms but the world number five's response was immediate.

Federer's ill-advised decision to leave a wonderful forehand handed the initiative back to Thiem, who made no mistake in serving out the match as the Swiss great swept long off the backhand side.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, May 10, 2019, 23:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 10, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue