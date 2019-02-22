Bencic ends Halep's Dubai dreams

Bencic saved six match points in her thrilling win over Aryna Sabalenka to set up her last-eight showdown with world number two Halep.

And the Swiss again did things the hard way on Thursday, coming from behind to triumph 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

The contest looked to be going to the form book when Doha finalist Halep – who had not dropped a set this week – took the opening set despite dropping serve in the very first game.

Indeed, Halep made life more difficult for herself by failing to serve it out at 5-3, instead wrapping up the set with a break in the next game.

The start of the second set followed that theme – Halep dropping serve only to immediately hit back.

But momentum shifted decisively in Bencic's favour as she went on the offensive to break for a 5-4 lead and then held to 15 to level matters.

Remarkably, Halep lost her serve in the opening game of a third set in which she trailed 3-0 before a break to love stopped the rot.

Bencic survived three break points when serving for the match as the world number 45 moved a step closer to a third WTA Tour title.