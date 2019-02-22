English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Bencic ends Halep's Dubai dreams

By
Belinda Bencic
Simona Halep took the first set against Belinda Bencic but could not get the job done as the Swiss battled back to triumph.

Dubai, February 22: Comeback queen Belinda Bencic delivered more drama at the Dubai Tennis Championships as she overcame Simona Halep in three sets to reach the semifinals.

Bencic saved six match points in her thrilling win over Aryna Sabalenka to set up her last-eight showdown with world number two Halep.

And the Swiss again did things the hard way on Thursday, coming from behind to triumph 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

The contest looked to be going to the form book when Doha finalist Halep – who had not dropped a set this week – took the opening set despite dropping serve in the very first game.

Indeed, Halep made life more difficult for herself by failing to serve it out at 5-3, instead wrapping up the set with a break in the next game.

The start of the second set followed that theme – Halep dropping serve only to immediately hit back.

But momentum shifted decisively in Bencic's favour as she went on the offensive to break for a 5-4 lead and then held to 15 to level matters.

Remarkably, Halep lost her serve in the opening game of a third set in which she trailed 3-0 before a break to love stopped the rot.

Bencic survived three break points when serving for the match as the world number 45 moved a step closer to a third WTA Tour title.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, February 22, 2019, 0:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 22, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue