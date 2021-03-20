Earthquake hits during Zverev's semifinal win in Acapulco

Acapulco, March 20: An earthquake hit Acapulco during Alexander Zverev's clash against Dominik Koepfer at the Mexican Open on Friday.
The broadcast camera shook mid-point during the all-German semi-final encounter.
A 5.7 magnitude earthquake was registered to the north of Marquelia, which is to the east of Acapulco.
Zverev went on to secure a 6-4 7-6 (7-5) victory over Koepfer to reach the final.
