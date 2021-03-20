Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Earthquake hits during Zverev's semifinal win in Acapulco

By Dejan Kalinic
Alexander Zverev
Alexander Zverev reached the Mexican Open final, but not before an earthquake struck during his semi.

Acapulco, March 20: An earthquake hit Acapulco during Alexander Zverev's clash against Dominik Koepfer at the Mexican Open on Friday.

The broadcast camera shook mid-point during the all-German semi-final encounter.

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake was registered to the north of Marquelia, which is to the east of Acapulco.

Zverev went on to secure a 6-4 7-6 (7-5) victory over Koepfer to reach the final.

More ALEXANDER ZVEREV News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
New Zealand won by 8 wickets
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, March 20, 2021, 10:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 20, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More